Marquez Gladiators defeat San Fernando 21-20 in the CIF City Section Division II championship. Luis Jimenez blocks a point-after and recovers an onside kick to secure the historic victory.

Marquez High School secured its first City Section Division II football championship by defeating San Fernando 21-20 in a dramatic CIF title game at Birmingham High on Friday night. Senior free safety Luis Jimenez delivered the decisive plays in the closing moments, blocking an extra-point attempt by San Fernando's Bruno Lopez and immediately recovering the ensuing onside kick to seal the victory for the Gladiators.

Jimenez Blocks Extra Point to Seal Championship

Luis Jimenez answered the call when it mattered most by jackknifing through the line to block the point-after try, keeping Marquez ahead 21-20. He immediately pursued the onside kick, which bounced directly to him at the 45-yard line, allowing him to pounce on it and secure possession. Marquez called timeouts hoping to stop the clock, but an eight-yard run by Danny DeSouza moved the chains and allowed the 12th-seeded Gladiators (5-9) to run out the clock and claim the title.

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Marquez Overcomes Deficit Against San Fernando

Elyjah Staples opened the scoring for Marquez with a 37-yard touchdown reception from Angelo Gutierrez-Molina on fourth and 10, capping the team's first drive. Kahlil Green added two touchdown passes from Gutierrez-Molina, including a 15-yard score late in the second quarter and a 52-yard catch with 5:32 remaining in the fourth quarter to put his team back on top. San Fernando's Brandan Marshall tied the game at 7-7 and 14-14 with one-yard and two-yard runs respectively, but Marquez held on for the win.

San Fernando Tigers Fight Until Final Seconds

San Fernando's Kesean Leslie caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Ja'khai Johnson to pull the third-seeded Tigers (9-5) within one point of the lead. Johnson ran 17 times for 160 yards, while Marshall contributed 63 yards in 15 carries for the reigning Division II champions. The Tigers made it back to the title game despite losing their starting quarterback, top two running backs, and two leading receivers to graduation last season.

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Roosevelt Rough Riders Rally to Win Division III

In the Division III championship, the top-seeded Roosevelt Rough Riders (5-9) erased a 17-point third-quarter deficit to beat Eastern League rival South East 37-24. Roosevelt trailed 24-7 after Adonis Washington made a leaping catch on fourth and goal with 10:41 left in the third quarter, followed by a two-point conversion by Eric Wright. The Rough Riders began their comeback by relying heavily on their running game to secure the crown.

Key Performances Define Championship Weekend

Danny DeSouza rushed for 100 yards in 20 carries for Marquez, while Cesar Alonso and Mason Diaz each rushed for more than 100 yards for Roosevelt. Elyjah Staples finished with four catches for 128 yards and a touchdown, having previously committed to California in May with 37 touchdown catches in three seasons at Marquez. The Gladiators completed a stunning turnaround after losing nine straight games to close the regular season before defeating Verdugo Hills, Legacy, top-seeded Jefferson, and finally the reigning champions to capture their first City title.