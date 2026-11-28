Marquez High School edges San Fernando 21-20 in a thrilling CIF LA City Section Division 2 football final on November 27, 2026, highlighting a season of resilience and heartbreak.

Marquez High School captured the CIF LA City Section Division 2 football championship with a narrow 21-20 victory over San Fernando High School. The decisive contest concluded on Friday, November 27, 2026, at Birmingham High School in Lake Balboa, California. The win establishes Marquez as the division champion after a hard-fought battle against a determined San Fernando squad that fought back from deficits to keep the game close until the final seconds.

The final score of 21-20 reflects the intense defensive struggle and critical moments that defined the game. Marquez High School outlasted the No. 3 seed San Fernando High School, who finished the season with a 9-5 record. The championship victory was particularly significant given the physical toll the game took on both teams, including a key injury to the San Fernando kicker that altered the momentum in the second half.

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San Fernando faced a challenging night marked by missed offensive opportunities and critical injuries. Junior wide receiver Kesean Leslie experienced immediate disappointment early in the fourth quarter when he dropped two passes thrown by senior Ja'khai Johnson. These drops occurred near the goal line and prevented San Fernando from taking the lead. Despite the setback, the offense continued to push, but the missed chances proved costly in a one-point game.

Senior running back Brandan Marshall was a central figure in San Fernando's offensive efforts, rushing for 60 yards during the contest. His most critical play came with just two seconds remaining in the third quarter. Marshall scored his second touchdown of the game, narrowing the deficit to 14-13 and keeping San Fernando in contention. This score set up a pivotal extra point attempt that would have tied the game before the injury situation escalated.

Senior kicker Bruno Lopez tied the game 14-14 with a successful extra point following Marshall's touchdown. However, the celebration was short-lived as Lopez suffered a significant leg injury immediately after his kick. A Marquez player rolled into Lopez's right leg, damaging his knee. The injury prevented Lopez from returning to the game, leaving San Fernando without its primary kicker for the remainder of the championship. This absence likely impacted the final scoring margin in the fourth quarter.

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Marquez senior Angelo Gutierrez-Molina threw his third touchdown on a third-and-10 to junior Khalil Green, 53 yards before Johnson and Marshall orchestrated one final drive. Johnson rushed for 177 yards and scampered for 13 yards to reach the Marquez 3-yard line with less than three minutes to play. Marshall pushed the ball within inches of the goal line, setting the stage for a historic final play.

Johnson, on fourth down, audibled and found Leslie on a slant route for the 1-yard touchdown, needing just one point to tie the game with 1:16 remaining. Senior southpaw kicker Roberto Meza stepped in for Lopez. Meza's kick was blocked, and Marquez, who entered the playoffs with a 1-9 record, ran out the clock to secure the win.

Following the final whistle, San Fernando senior Brandan Marshall was seen at the far end zone consoling teammate Kesean Leslie. Despite the loss, Marshall focused on a positive perspective guided by the teachings of his mother, Charla. Marshall emphasized the importance of maintaining joy and not letting external circumstances diminish his happiness.

He stated that he chooses to be joyful all the time, reflecting a mature attitude toward the competitive nature of high school sports. She's always told me to live my life to the fullest, Marshall said, noting that he does not let anybody ruin his joy in his life. He plays to get his mom and family to a better place and honors his late father, Vernard, who died from complications of diabetes when Marshall was three years old.

San Fernando made its return to the CIF LA City Section Division II finals after winning five straight, but lost to Kennedy and Sylmar, and finished third in the Valley Mission League. The Tigers evened the series, beating Sylmar 18-14 in the semifinals before running into Marquez. The season included adversity such as former coach Charles Burnley being fired after Week 1 and being replaced by offensive coordinator Johnny Sanders.

Sanders will coach at Pasadena next season after guiding San Fernando to its second straight CIF LA City Section Division II title appearance. He noted that the team brought up young guys who were on JV last year and had to fill in voids from seniors that graduated. Proud of them, Sanders said the team didn't lose too much talent or steam from the previous year despite the roster changes.

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San Fernando junior Bryce Robinson had two sacks and senior Luis Marrero had a sack in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers gain one last opportunity to tie the game. Our defense played a great game all year, Sanders said, acknowledging that their defensive backs were undersized and that this has been their kryptonite all year, even when they ran a cover-4.

Leslie shed tears after playing hard on a night when uncanny mistakes were made by a San Fernando team that found its stride late in the season. His emotions are just his passion, Sanders said, highlighting the dedication he shows every day. The final outcome leaves San Fernando with a bittersweet feeling of what could have been, but the team remains proud of their journey through significant adversity.

Marquez's victory marks a significant achievement for a program that found its rhythm late in the season. The Tigers' ability to hold on in the final seconds after a blocked extra point showcases their resilience on the defensive side of the ball. Marquez senior Angelo Gutierrez-Molina's three touchdown passes were instrumental in keeping the Tigers ahead when it mattered most.

The game served as a testament to the resilience of both programs. San Fernando's comeback attempt nearly succeeded, but a single blocked kick decided the championship. Marquez's defense held firm despite San Fernando's late surge, securing the title with a score that stood at 21-20 until the clock expired. The victory cements Marquez's place in the division's recent history.

As the sun set over Birmingham High School, the emotional weight of the season was evident on the faces of the players. For San Fernando, it was a season defined by overcoming coaching changes, injuries, and heartbreaking final moments. For Marquez, it was the culmination of a late-season resurgence that led them to the top of the Division 2 standings.

Brandan Marshall's final game was marked by grace and maturity. He wore a necklace in his father's honor and prayed with it before games. The tribute to his father added a layer of poignancy to his performance and his post-game reflections. Marshall's choice to remain joyful in defeat serves as a powerful message to the San Fernando community.

The CIF LA City Section Division 2 football championship is now settled, with Marquez High School celebrating their hard-earned title. San Fernando High School will look back on this season as one of growth and determination, despite the narrow loss. The final score of 21-20 will be remembered as a classic example of how quickly fortunes can change in high school football.