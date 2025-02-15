Marques Johnson Named Finalist for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame 2025 Class

Former Milwaukee Bucks star Marques Johnson is among the 17 finalists for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's 2025 class. Johnson, a three-time All-NBA selection and four-time All-Star, was a key player for the Bucks in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Former Milwaukee Bucks superstar swingman Marques Johnson is among the 17 finalists named for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's 2025 class, according to a press release from the Hall. The 6-foot-7 small forward/shooting guard was selected with the third overall pick in the 1977 NBA Draft by Milwaukee out of UCLA, and he made an immediate impact. He finished 10th in MVP voting and second in Rookie of the Year voting, averaging 19.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.

2 steals across 80 games for the 44-38 Bucks, who fell in a seven-game Western Conference Semifinal matchup to the Denver Nuggets.Johnson was a key component of those tough Sidney Moncrief-era Bucks teams of the late 1970s and early 1980s. Between 1977 and 1984, the versatile wing averaged 21.0 points on 53 percent field goal shooting and 73.6 percent free throw shooting, 7.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks for Milwaukee. During that stretch, Johnson made four of his five All-Star appearances with Milwaukee, was named to all three of his All-NBA teams (including one First Team, in 1978-79), and finished as high as sixth in MVP voting. The 1983-84 Bucks team was the most successful playoff group during Johnson's tenure, winning 50 games and advancing all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. Johnson, along with wing Junior Bridgeman, forward Harvey Catchings, and cash considerations, was sadly traded during the subsequent offseason by head coach/general manager Don Nelson to the Los Angeles Clippers in a deal headlined by forward Terry Cummings, sharpshooting guard Craig Hodges, and guard Ricky Pierce. The decorated pro's career was significantly hampered by a major injury starting in his 1986-87 season, during which he played just 10 games before suffering a ruptured disk in his neck after a collision with Clippers center Benoit Benjamin. Johnson missed the entirety of 1987-88 and 1988-89 before wrapping up his career with the Golden State Warriors in 1989-90





