Maro Itoje Returns to England Rugby with Renewed Energy for Autumn Campaign

England captain Maro Itoje returns to training after a rare summer break, aiming to boost his cap count to 103 in the upcoming autumn series against Australia.

England rugby captain Maro Itoje has returned to international duty with a refreshed mindset, preparing to lead his team into a pivotal autumn campaign. The 32-year-old locks second row is set to earn his 103rd cap for England when they face Australia at home this Sunday. This upcoming match marks a significant milestone as he aims to surpass Courtney Lawes to claim seventh place on the nation's all-time caps list.

Maro Itoje Returns After Strategic Summer Break

The return of Maro Itoje to the squad follows a rare and strategic summer off, the first time in his 13-year professional career that he has taken such a prolonged break from the game. Before his return, Itoje traveled to distant locations including Mauritius and Nigeria, allowing himself to disconnect completely from the pressures of elite sport. His return to Heathrow coincided with a chance encounter with England coach Steve Borthwick and club teammate Jamie George, a moment that underscored his normalcy despite his high-profile status as both England and British & Irish Lions captain.

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Steve Borthwick Praises Itoje Physical and Mental Readiness

England head coach Steve Borthwick has expressed high satisfaction with Maro Itoje's current form, describing the captain as energized, refreshed, and positively focused. Borthwick highlighted Itoje's exceptional intensity in defense and his extraordinary ability to win turnovers, noting that these skills have a profoundly positive effect on his teammates. The coach emphasized that Itoje looks good and carries the weight of leadership with a clarity that suggests he is fully prepared for the challenges ahead.

Addressing Fatigue After Difficult Six Nations Campaign

The decision to grant Maro Itoje a break came in response to a challenging Six Nations campaign where England finished fifth with only one win. During this period, Itoje struggled to find his best form, a struggle mirrored by the team's overall collapse. The veteran lock had regularly exceeded the recommended 30-game-a-season limit for top players and was also coping with the personal tragedy of losing his mother, Florence, in December 2025. England head of performance Phil Morrow acknowledged that the psychological load and sustained physical demands had left Itoje emotionally tired.

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Collaborative Plan Between RFU and Saracens Clubs

England and Saracens developed a coordinated plan to ensure Itoje could recuperate both mentally and physically before the 2027 World Cup. This approach marked a first in English rugby, reflecting improved collaboration between the RFU and the Premiership Rugby clubs. Itoje missed the summer Nations Championship matches against South Africa, Fiji, and Argentina to spend time with his family and participate in a proper pre-season with Saracens. Saracens head coach Joe Shaw described the strategy as a genius move that aligned the best interests of the player, the club, and the national team.

Maro Itoje Targets 2027 World Cup Success

Now back in the saddle, Maro Itoje brings a fresh enthusiasm to training as England prepares for a crucial autumn series. His current status as one of international rugby's most decorated figures is undisputed, with a career featuring three Grand Slams, five Premiership titles, and three European Cups. The focus is now firmly on leveraging his experience and renewed energy to lead England to success in the upcoming matches, setting the stage for a strong push towards the 2027 World Cup.