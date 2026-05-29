Marmite: A Nutrient-Dense Food with a Complex History

Marmite is a traditional British food that has been a subject of debate for nearly 124 years. While some people consider it 'black gold' and a healthy addition to their diet, others view it as a stinky and sticky punishment in a jar. Despite its divisive nature, Marmite does offer some health benefits, thanks to its nutrient-dense ingredients. In this article, we will delve into the history of Marmite, its nutritional benefits, and its potential drawbacks.

Nearly 124 years after its creation, 'do you like Marmite ?

' remains one of the most divisive questions in Britain. To some, it's 'black gold' that is best served layered thickly on toast or stirred into buttery spaghetti; to others, it's a stinking, sticky punishment in a jar. Regardless of which side of the Marmite debate you stand on, there's no denying that the iconic black paste does offer some health benefits - it's even recommended by the NHS. But what exactly is Marmite?

Despite it being a traditional British food, it was actually German scientist, Justus von Liebig, who discovered that the brewers yeast leftover from producing beer could be made edible. Production of this new nutrient-dense product began in Burton-upon-Trent - where it is still produced - a location chosen due to how many breweries were in the area.

The original recipe for Marmite was simply yeast extract, salt, spices and celery but later folic acid, Vitamin B12, thiamin and riboflavin were added into the mix, which is what has cemented its status as a 'healthy' food.

'These vitamins play important roles in energy metabolism, nervous system function and red blood cell formation,' nutritionist Rob Hobson tells the Daily Mail. Read on to find out what else is lurking inside a jar of Marmite - and if it could be beneficial to add to your daily diet... Marmite is one of the most divisive foods in the UK Is Marmite healthy? Nutrition-wise, there's a lot of good things to be said about Marmite.

A standard 8g serving - around a teaspoon - contains just 21 calories, no sugar, no fat and an impressive 2.7g of protein. It's also low carbohydrate, with just 2.4g per 8g serving.

'Marmite contains some minerals and other nutrients naturally derived from yeast, but the most meaningful nutritional contribution comes from its added B vitamins,' says Mr Hobson. Because of Marmite's potent umami flavour, you can enjoy the taste with a small amount, making it a great pantry staple for dieters.

However, part of what makes Marmite so moreish is also its main health drawback - its saltiness.

'The main consideration with Marmite is its salt content, an 8g serving contains nearly a whole gram of salt,' says Mr Hobson, who added that people on low-sodium diets need to be mindful of their intake. The NHS recommends that adults eat no more than 6g of salt per day - a serving of Marmite contains 0.86g, 14 per cent of that daily limit. Marmite's Reduced Salt Spread contains only 0.49g of salt per serving.

'Even though most people only consume a thin layer of Marmite at a time, it is still a relatively salty food,' added Mr Hobson, author of Unprocess Your Life. 'It can contribute to overall sodium intake, especially when combined with other salty foods throughout the day. ' Registered Dietician Nichola Ludlam-Raine agrees. 'As Marmite is relatively high in sodium, people with high blood pressure or those advised to follow a low-salt diet should use it sparingly,' she says.

While salt is an essential mineral, needed for balancing fluids in the body and several vital functions, too much can be dangerous - and potentially deadly. Marmite has oozed from the jar into the snack and ready meal markets Excess sodium is one of the biggest drivers of high blood pressure, with hypertension linked to half of heart attacks and strokes.

Research suggests reducing UK salt intake in line with official guidelines by 2030 could prevent around 135,000 new cases of heart disease. High salt diets have also been linked with an increased risk of heart failure, diabetes and dementia. Why are B Vitamins important?

Marmite has always been known to have high levels of Vitamin B, and during World War 1 and World War 2 it was issued as a standard field ration to British troops to prevent a condition called beriberi, which is caused by severe Vitamin B1 deficiency. During war time rationing, it was used to make otherwise bland dishes more flavourful and was the star ingredient in recipes such as 'Marmite biscuits'.

From 1982, Marmite's manufacturers began a more formal vitamin fortification program and began to add niacin, riboflavin, thiamin, vitamin B12, and folic acid into the production process.

'One of its biggest benefits of eating Marmite is that it’s rich in B Vitamins, including thiamine, riboflavin, niacin and folic acid, which help support energy release and the nervous system,' says Ms Ludlam-Raine. 'It is particularly useful for vegetarians and vegans, who may struggle to get enough B12 from food alone. ' B Vitamins are used by the body to turn food into energy and keep key systems working properly.

Thiamine supports the nervous system and helps release energy from carbohydrates, riboflavin helps with energy production, skin, eyes and red blood cells, while niacin supports the brain, skin and digestive system. Folic acid is especially important for making healthy red blood cells and DNA, and it plays a key role in pregnancy because it supports the baby’s developing brain and spine.

Consumers need to be mindful of salt and fat content in Marmite-laced chiller items An 8g serving of Marmite delivers a hefty chunk of the NHS' recommended daily intake of all of the B Vitamins. You'll get 76 per cent of B12; 56 per cent of thiamin ; 39 per cent of Riboflavin ; 34 per cent of Niacin ; and 50 per cent of folic acid.

It's the B12 content in particular which can make the spread a must-eat for vegetarians and vegans - and has seen it recommended by the NHS.

'Vitamin B12 is a nutrient that is naturally found primarily in animal-derived foods such as meat, dairy and fish,' says Mr Hobson. 'But I wouldn't rely on Marmite alone to meet the daily B12 requirements because you don’t eat much of it. ' What is the best way to add Marmite to your diet? 'From a nutrition perspective, I think Marmite works best when it complements other nutrient-rich foods,' says Mr Hobson.

'Wholegrain toast with Marmite and eggs provides a good balance of fibre, protein and micronutrients, making it a more satisfying and nutritious option than toast. ' Marmite has developed somewhat of a cult following If you're really not a fan of the taste, Marmite doesn't have to be eaten as a standalone food, it can also be used as a cooking ingredient.

'A small spoonful stirred into soups, stews, casseroles or gravies can add depth and savouriness without needing lots of extra ingredients,' says Mr Hobson. Over the past few years, there's been an explosion in Marmite-laced ready meals and deli products, with the glossy paste popping up everywhere from hummus and hot cross buns to popcorn, peanut butter and pasta bakes.

Ms Ludlam-Raine, author of How Not To Eat Ultra-Processed, advises that although tempting, these aren't necessarily the best way to enjoy Marmite. Read More Dates can lower cholesterol and improve digestion... but experts warn overindulging on the treacle-tasting fruit could have serious consequences 'The healthiest way to enjoy Marmite is usually in small amounts paired with fibre-rich foods such as wholegrain toast or rye crackers, rather than alongside heavily processed comfort foods,' she says.

'While there are now lots of Marmite-flavoured macaroni cheeses, wedges and snack foods available, these tend to be much higher in calories, saturated fat and salt, so they’re best enjoyed occasionally as a treat rather than everyday staples. 'Don't be fooled by a 'health halo' - when a food is perceived as healthier than it really is because of one positive claim or ingredient.

' While the standard way to enjoy Marmite is spread on toast, there are scores of options. Nigella Lawson famously uses a spoonful as a pasta sauce and many people enjoy mixing a spoonful with hot water to make a comforting drink. Ms Ludlam-Raine has her own special way to enjoy Marmite.

'Personally, I love it spread thinly on wholegrain toast with sliced banana as a snack, supper or breakfast - the sweet-savoury combination is delicious. '





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