Marlowe the Manatee: DC's Answer to Marvel's Jeff the Land Shark

DC Comics launches a new series, Aquamanatee, featuring Marlowe the Manatee, a young superhero with big dreams. Can he capture the hearts of fans like Marvel's Jeff the Land Shark?

DC Comics is venturing into the world of adorable comic heroes with its new series, Aquamanatee , inspired by the immense popularity of Marvel 's Jeff the Land Shark. Set to debut in September 2025, Aquamanatee follows the adventures of Marlowe, a manatee with big dreams of becoming a superhero and joining forces with his idol, Aquaman. Marlowe lives a rather ordinary life for a manatee until he gains superpowers, prompting him to question if he's the right manatee for the job.

This new series, written by Ben Clanton with art by Cassandra Federman, is the first installment in a line of graphic novels aimed at young readers aged 5-7. The artwork by Federman, reminiscent of the style that made Jeff the Land Shark so endearing, is designed to appeal to readers of all ages. The series' sweet narrative and charming characters hold the potential to make Aquamanatee a hit with young DC fans. However, there's a possibility that Marlowe's target audience, primarily young children, might limit his appeal compared to Jeff the Land Shark, who resonated with a wider fanbase due to his universally enjoyable design and stories.Aquamanatee's success might hinge on tapping into the strong fanbase of other children's comic franchises, particularly Dav Pilkey's Dog Man series. Dog Man's popularity stems from its captivating artwork and engaging stories, a formula that Aquamanatee seems to be following. With Dog Man recently incorporating superhero elements into its narratives, there's a chance for Aquamanatee to capitalize on this trend and attract a similar readership. While inspired by Jeff the Land Shark's success, Aquamanatee has the potential to carve its own niche and become a beloved character for young readers





