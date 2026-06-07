Marlon Wayans Reveals Melissa Joan Hart Was Supposed To Play Anna Faris’ Role In ‘Scary Movie’

Anna Faris' iconic role as Cindy in Scary Movie almost went to another actress — Melissa Joan Hart — revealed writer, producer and star Marlon Wayans.

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She was supposed to play Anna’s part,” Marlon Wayans said, as both Faris and his brother reacted in disbelief.

'Scary Movie' Screaming To Franchise-Record $56M+ Bow; He-Man Spotting $30M; 'Amazing Digital Circus' Eyes $22M 4-Day - Box Office Updatestar explained it was the duo’s older brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans, the director of the inaugural entry in 2000 and one of the co-architects of the franchise, who pushed for Faris to get the role after seeing her audition. “Keenan was like, ‘I saw this young lady Anna Faris, and it really feels like that’s our Cindy,’” Marlon Wayans recalled.

He continued, “So you took Melissa Joan Hart’s job! Good job, Anna. Way to go. Taking food out of another white lady’s mouth,” joking that the casting reversal exemplified “white on white crime.

”, the best ever opening in the franchise’s 26-year history. The Paramount-Miramax flick is the latest followup since 2013’sAlongside Faris and the Wayans, Regina Hall, Lochlyn Monroe, Dave Sheridan and Jon Abrahams all returned to star in the film. Paramount+ Lands ‘Cop Land’ Series From James Mangold & Robert LevineComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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