Jackson 5 icon Marlon Jackson, 69, disclosed he has been privately battling Stage 4 prostate cancer for four years, undergoing prostate removal and radiation treatment. He says he is now cancer-free and feeling great.

Marlon Jackson, the 69-year-old Jackson 5 icon, revealed that he has been privately battling Stage 4 prostate cancer for four years. He shared the news during an episode of The Farah Shammas Podcast released Tuesday.

Jackson told host Farah Shammas that he has had cancer for four years. Despite the diagnosis, he remains optimistic. He said, "But I'm great. I'm good.

Also read The Jackson 5’s Marlon Jackson reveals stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis

Bad grass don't die. So, I'm going to be around for a long time.

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Jackson Prostate Gland Removed

" The singer explained that he had his prostate gland removed and underwent radiation treatment. He said, "I've already had my prostate gland removed, and I've had radiation treatment and everything is fine. Everything is great.

" Jackson also discussed his lifestyle changes and health habits. He walks almost four miles, four times a week, and has modified his diet. He said, "Well, I stopped eating beef and pork in 1977 and, after the cancer, I did do away with sugar and careful what I put in my body and try to take care of myself.

" He expressed gratitude for the support and prayers he has received. "I'm doing great, so I thank everybody who have prayed for me. The Lord told me, you know, cast your burdens on him, and he'll take care of them and that's what he's done, so I can't complain.

Jackson Stage Fall Frightens Fans

" The health revelation comes months after Jackson sparked fan concern with a frightening onstage fall. According to fan-captured video from the performance, Jackson tripped over a piece of stage equipment while walking across the stage and singing Michael Jackson's "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'.

" Despite the abrupt fall, Jackson recovered, got back up and finished the show with The Jacksons without reporting any major injuries. The incident occurred during a performance, but Jackson showed resilience by continuing the concert. Jackson, the older brother of late pop icon Michael Jackson, is an alum of the Jackson 5. The group, which also included brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, and later Randy, became a groundbreaking act.

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Randy Jackson joined the lineup in 1976 and the group rebranded as The Jacksons while Jermaine pursued his solo career. During their peak, the group became the first act in recording history to have their first four major label singles reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their most recognizable songs include "I Want You Back," "ABC," The Love You Save," "I'll Be There" and "Dancing Machine.

Jackson Brothers Tour Europe Brazil

" Looking ahead, Jackson and his brother Jackie Jackson will tour in Brazil and across Europe in 2027. The tour will start with a concert in São Paulo on Jan. 30. The brothers are also set to play in London, Dublin and Melbourne, among other cities, through May 2027. Jackson's positive outlook and dedication to his health have inspired fans.

He continues to perform and tour, showing no signs of slowing down. His message of faith and resilience resonates with many. The revelation about his cancer battle has drawn an outpouring of support from fans and loved ones. Jackson's openness about his health journey may encourage others facing similar challenges.

As he prepares for upcoming tour dates, Jackson remains grateful for each day. He said, "Everything is fine, everything is great. " His story is one of hope and determination.