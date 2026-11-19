Marlon Jackson shares his prostate cancer diagnosis, surgery, and lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise, which have helped him remain in good health post-treatment.

Marlon Jackson, a prominent figure in music history and a member of the legendary Jackson family, has publicly disclosed that he has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. The singer and songwriter revealed the diagnosis, which he has battled for four years, and confirmed that he underwent surgery to remove his prostate gland followed by radiation therapy. In a candid announcement, Jackson stated that he is currently in good health and has received positive feedback from his medical team regarding his recovery progress.

The Prostate Cancer Diagnosis and Surgical Treatment

Marlon Jackson began his revelation by stating that he was sharing news that many of his fans were unaware of. He confirmed that he has been living with cancer for four years but emphasized that he is doing well. The core of his treatment involved the surgical removal of his prostate gland, a procedure that is standard for this type of malignancy. Following the surgery, he underwent radiation treatment to ensure comprehensive care. Jackson reported that everything is fine and that his health status is great, attributing his stability to divine support and his own proactive approach to recovery.

Also read The Jackson 5’s Marlon Jackson reveals stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis

Dietary Changes and Rigorous Exercise Routine

A significant portion of Jackson's recovery strategy involves strict lifestyle modifications that began decades before his cancer diagnosis. He revealed that he stopped eating beef and pork in 1977, maintaining a lean meat-free diet for over four decades. After his cancer diagnosis, Jackson further refined his nutrition by eliminating sugar and becoming meticulous about the quality of food he consumes. He aims to take care of his body by being careful with what he puts into it, avoiding processed ingredients that could hinder his health. This dietary discipline is complemented by a consistent physical regimen that he maintains to ensure his body remains strong and resilient against disease.

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Doctor Feedback and Personal Health Philosophy

Marlon Jackson's approach to wellness is not just about diet but also involves intense physical activity. He walks nearly four miles four times a week, a routine he credits for his continued vitality. The results of his efforts have been acknowledged by his healthcare providers. Jackson shared that his doctor explicitly told him that he is doing significantly better than what was initially anticipated. This professional validation underscores the effectiveness of his combined treatment plan, which includes medical intervention, radiation, and his personal commitment to physical fitness. Jackson expressed confidence in his longevity, using the phrase bad grass does not die to symbolize his resilience and determination to remain active for a long time.

Family Legacy and Upcoming Documentary Project

The revelation of Marlon Jackson's health journey comes at a time when the Jackson family is also focusing on preserving their legacy through media. An untitled documentary project is currently in the works, directed by Benjamin Hirsch. This project is reported to feature the last interview of Tito Jackson, who passed away at the age of seventy in 2024. Marlon Jackson, who is a year and a half older than his famous brother Michael, is the second youngest member of the influential musical group. The documentary serves as a bridge between the family's past and present, capturing the voices of its members as they reflect on their history. Marlon's openness about his health adds another layer to the family's narrative, showing that the Jacksons continue to face life's challenges with strength and transparency.