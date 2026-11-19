Michael Jackson brother Marlon Jackson shares his cancer-free status and health tips on the November 17 episode. Learn how faith and diet help him stay well.

Marlon Jackson, the sixty-nine-year-old singer and member of the iconic Jackson family, publicly announced that he is cancer-free. He made this revelation during an episode of his show that aired on Tuesday, November 17. Jackson shared his spiritual perspective on his health journey, stating that he believes God has protected him throughout his battle with the disease. He emphasized that his faith has been a central pillar in maintaining his mental and physical well-being during this challenging period.

Marlon Jackson Cancer Diagnosis Details

Jackson disclosed that he has been living with prostate cancer for four years. Prostate cancer is recognized as one of the most common forms of cancer among men. Medical experts note that most individuals diagnosed with this condition can be cured when they receive proper and timely treatment. Jackson used his platform to reassure his audience that he is in good spirits and does not want them to worry about his condition.

Also read The Jackson 5’s Marlon Jackson reveals stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis

During the interview, Jackson expressed deep gratitude for the support he has received. He thanked everyone who has prayed for him, attributing his resilience to his spiritual beliefs. He quoted a biblical passage, saying that the Lord told him to cast his burdens upon Him, and that God has taken care of them. This mindset has allowed him to avoid complaining about his situation and instead focus on the positive aspects of his recovery and daily life.

Dietary Changes and Exercise Routine

To maintain his health and support his recovery, Jackson has adopted a rigorous lifestyle regimen. He strives to walk almost four miles at least four times a week. This consistent physical activity is a key component of his strategy to stay fit and manage his condition. Jackson also highlighted the importance of dietary discipline in his journey toward wellness.

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His commitment to a healthy diet began decades ago. Jackson stated that he stopped eating beef and pork in 1977. In recent years, he has taken additional steps to improve his nutritional intake. He explained that he has eliminated sugar from his diet entirely. Jackson emphasized that he is very careful about what he puts into his body, trying his best to take care of himself through these mindful choices.

Medical Progress and Family Legacy

Jackson shared that his health outcomes have been positive according to his medical professionals. He revealed that even his doctor commented on his progress, stating that he is doing much better than initially expected. This feedback has reinforced Jackson's confidence in his treatment plan and his overall approach to managing his health.

Although Michael Jackson, his famous brother, reached another level of global stardom as a solo artist, the family has remained connected. Marlon Jackson reunited with Michael and the rest of his brothers for the 1984 special. This reunion highlighted the enduring bond of the Jackson family, even as they navigate individual challenges and successes in their respective careers and personal lives.

Barry Manilow Cancer-Free Announcement

In related news within the entertainment industry, Barry Manilow has also been officially declared cancer-free. This announcement comes months after the eighty-two-year-old singer revealed his diagnosis. Manilow spoke to People magazine on Tuesday, March 24, detailing his battle with lung cancer and his subsequent recovery. He expressed shock at the suddenness of his diagnosis, noting that he did not think about it until it happened.

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Manilow stated that he is still here, although he acknowledged that he is not all here in the same way he was before. His comments reflect the physical toll that cancer and its treatment can take on a person. However, his survival and recovery are seen as a significant victory, especially given the seriousness of lung cancer. His experience resonates with many who have faced similar health challenges.

Life Advice and Reflections on Mortality

Before his interview concluded, Marlon Jackson offered words of wisdom to his listeners who may be going through difficult times. He urged people to remember that life is short and to make the most of it. Jackson advised against stressing over minor issues and encouraged everyone to enjoy their lives to the fullest.

He emphasized that time passes quickly and that our time on earth is limited. Jackson reminded his audience that we are just visitors here and that before they know it, their time will come. This perspective encourages people to prioritize joy and peace over worry and stress. His message serves as a reminder to cherish the present moment and to find strength in faith and community during challenging times.