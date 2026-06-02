Marlon Jackson Falls Onstage During Performance With Jackie

During a recent festival performance, Marlon Jackson, 69, unexpectedly fell headfirst onto the stage while singing with his brother Jackie. The incident, captured on video, occurred during their rendition of a Michael Jackson hit. Fans expressed concern online, while some made jokes referencing the late King of Pop. The tour is scheduled to continue.

The final surviving members of the iconic Jackson 5 , brothers Marlon Jackson , 69, and Jackie Jackson , 75, experienced a shocking moment during a recent performance on their ongoing tour.

The incident occurred at the Wichita Riverside festival while they were performing their late brother Michael Jackson's hit song 'Wanna Be Startin' Somethin''. Video footage from the event captured Marlon Jackson shouting to the crowd before suddenly falling headfirst onto the stage. Band members appeared surprised, and an audience member was heard exclaiming, 'Oh s**t!

' The performance, which is typically a smooth rendition of the classic track, was momentarily interrupted. Jackie Jackson continued singing as Marlon regained his footing. The tour is set to continue with a scheduled performance on June 11 at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur, Illinois. Fans expressed concern and confusion on social media following the incident.

Some comments focused on the physical risks for performers of their advanced age, with one user writing, 'A fall could make things worse at his age. Please pray for them as they travel for strength and safety.

' Others made playful, though concerned, references to the late King of Pop, with remarks such as, 'Michael Jackson was there in spirit and tripped him,' and 'Michael definitely tripped him. ' One fan admitted to mixed reactions, stating, 'It's not funny but I also can't help to laugh… I have replayed this too many times but I genuinely do hope he was ok. ' Representatives for Marlon Jackson have been contacted for comment by The Daily Mail.

This incident brings renewed public attention to the aging members of the legendary group. The Jackson 5, originally comprising brothers Tito, Jermaine, Jackie, Marlon, and the youngest Michael, first found fame in the 1960s. Signed to Motown Records by Berry Gordy, they became global superstars with a string of hits including 'I Want You Back,' 'ABC,' and 'I'll Be There.

' They also starred in their own animated series, 'The Jackson 5ive. ' After leaving Motown in 1976, they continued as The Jacksons on Epic Records. Michael Jackson's solo career eventually skyrocketed past the group's success, culminating in the 1982 release of 'Thriller,' which remains the best-selling album of all time with over 67 million copies sold. His sudden death in 2009 at age 50 from acute propofol intoxication, a result of cardiac arrest, shocked the world.

His personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. Amidst this personal history, a new Michael Jackson biopic simply titled 'Michael' is nearing the $800 million worldwide box office milestone, positioning it to surpass 'Bohemian Rhapsody' as the highest-grossing musical biopic ever, having earned $788,047,189 globally to date.

The incident involving Marlon Jackson serves as a stark reminder of the passage of time for the surviving members of one of music's most famous families, as they continue to honor their legacy on the road





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Marlon Jackson Jackson 5 The Jacksons Onstage Fall Tour Incident Wichita Riverside Festival Jackie Jackson Michael Jackson Biopic Thriller Aging Performers

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