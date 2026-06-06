Marlins' Top Pitching Prospect Thomas White Might Miss Rest of 2026 Season

The Miami Marlins are reportedly dealing with another major injury to one of the top arms in the team's farm system. Left-handed pitcher Thomas White, Miami's

Feb 18, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Thomas White poses during photo day at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images The Miami Marlins are reportedly dealing with another major injury to one of the top arms in the team's farm system..

The recovery timeline for this injury is reportedly 12 to 16 weeks, which puts the remainder of his 2026 season in jeopardy. The 21-year-old last pitched in the minors on May 14 and was placed on the Triple-A injured list on May 20. In seven games this year in the minors, White posted a 4.01 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings.

That comes after a standout campaign in 2025, when the 2023 first-round draft pick produced a 2.31 ERA with 145 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings across three minor league levels. But now, if the young southpaw is sidelined for the rest of 2026, he'll join another highly touted Marlins pitching prospect on the shelf.

May 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins starting pitcher Robby Snelling delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images While White hasn't been officially ruled out for the year yet, the same can't be said for Miami's No. 2 prospect, left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling.

The 22-year-old made his highly anticipatedwith a left elbow UCL sprain ahead of what would've been his second big league start. The Marlins eventuallyLike White, Snelling enjoyed a productive campaign in 2025, posting a 2.51 ERA with 166 strikeouts in 136 innings across two minor league levels. The southpaw carried that success into this season, where he began the year with a 1.86 ERA in six Triple-A starts before his big league debut.

Following his major elbow surgery, though, the Marlins will likely be cautious with their young hurler, which means he might miss a chunk of the 2027 season, too. On the other hand, based on the reported recovery estimation for White's left shoulder capsular sprain, he should be ready to go for the start of next year, even if he does end up missing the remainder of the 2026 season.

Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.





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