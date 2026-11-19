Marlene Dietrich's couture suit was made by Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel between 1960 and 1964, and passed down through her only daughter, Maria Riva.

couture skirt suit that’s more than just the sum of its parts. The suit was owned and worn by actress, singer and style iconMade by Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s studio between 1960 and 1964, the suit has a cream silk and lace exterior with white and blue sequin embellishments and a front button fastening.

It is being offered with an estimate of $4,000 to $6,000. ’ head of sale for handbags and fashion, U.S., said the Chanel suit brings together “an important fashion house and the personal history of one of the 20th century’s most iconic women. ” Speer added: “Its richly patterned cream silk and lace exterior and decorative sequin detailing embody the house’s celebrated craftsmanship and understated glamour. We are honored to have been entrusted with bringing this remarkable piece to auction.

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” The German-born Dietrich was known for her gender-bending style, and her habit of flouting tradition. During the 1920s and 1930s she wore men’s tailored suits, tuxedos and hats, for her on-stage performances and in real life, and always caused a scandal. She was a rule-breaker in other ways, too, becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1939 after rejecting the Nazi ideology, and entertained Allied troops during World War II as part of the United Service Organizations, or USO.

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She sang in German, English and French and was known for songs “Lili Marlene,” “Falling in Love Again” and the Edith Piaf classic “La Vie en Rose.

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