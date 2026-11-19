A coroner ruled that John Wright, 54, died by suicide after being fired from Marlborough College for gross misconduct. The ruling highlights the impact of his dismissal and subsequent PCSO rejection on his mental health.

A coroner has concluded that John Wright, a 54-year-old physics teacher at Marlborough College, died by suicide in November 2025 after being sacked from his post due to findings of gross misconduct. Salisbury Coroner David Ridley recorded a narrative conclusion stating that Wright took his own life at his family home on November 3, 2025, five months after his employment was terminated.

The fatal outcome followed a sequence of events beginning in February 2024 when Wright returned from a 17-day educational trip to Malaysia with 21 students. Allegations arose upon his return, leading to his suspension from the prestigious institution where tuition costs around £60,000 per year. The school counts Catherine, Princess of Wales, as an alumna from her years there from 1996 to 2000.

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The disciplinary process culminated in a finding that Wright had committed gross misconduct. An appeal against this decision was unsuccessful, resulting in the termination of his employment on June 10, 2025. Following this termination, Wright attempted to restart his career by applying for a position as a Police Community Support Officer with Wiltshire Police, a move he made after 13 years at the college.

Ridley emphasized that the loss of Wright's teaching position was a significant contributing factor to his death. This professional loss was compounded by the rejection of Wright's application for a PCSO role, which he learned about during a family holiday in October 2025. The coroner noted that these events closed off various sectors of employment for Wright, leading him to lose hope for his future.

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Wright's widow, Rachel, provided testimony regarding his mental state, describing a drastic change in her husband after his dismissal. She noted that the previously resilient teacher became withdrawn at family events and lost interest in his hobbies. She recalled that he felt ashamed after a suicide attempt in July 2025 and appeared defeated upon receiving the PCSO rejection email.

Chris Wheatland, the head of the physics department at Marlborough College for approximately 10 years, described Wright as a good and competent teacher who was regarded well by students. Meanwhile, Christine Kane, the deputy head and safeguarding lead, provided statements referencing allegations against Wright. The coroner noted a discrepancy between the 17 allegations mentioned in the college's internal reference and the 33 allegations found in police documentation.

The investigation into the death of this former Marlborough College employee highlights the severe personal consequences of professional disciplinary actions in high-profile educational settings. Rachel Wright reported contacting her husband multiple times on November 3, 2025, but received no response before discovering his body later that day. Paramedics attended the scene but declared him deceased at 5:54 pm.

While the coroner decided not to issue a prevention of future deaths report, he suggested that the Wright family could pursue further legal action against Marlborough College. The case underscores the long-term mental health impacts faced by educators who are dismissed under allegations that, while not detailed in open court, led to a complete professional exclusion and tragic outcome.

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Mr Ridley told Mr Wright's family that coroners are not permitted to determine matters of civil liability or criminal liability. He advised that if the family wanted to pursue an employment tribunal, they would need to get independent legal advice. The cause of death was recorded as asphyxiation with a ligature.

The court in Salisbury heard that Mr Wright was not able to be Disclosure and Barring Service checked after his dismissal. He attempted to take his own life in July 2025 before making the unsuccessful application to become a PCSO with Wiltshire Police. He took his own life on November 3, 2025, at his family home in Marlborough, a ten-minute walk from the college.