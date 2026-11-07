Marks & Spencer Sequin Grab Bag Perfect for Party Season

Marks & Spencer launches a sparkly sequin grab bag ideal for office Christmas parties and festive dinners. The compact bag fits essentials like phones and makeup, features a stretch panel and magnetic fastening, and comes in black, bronze, and white for £26.

Party season is just around the corner, and we're already thinking about what to wear to everything from the office Christmas party to festive dinners with friends.

If there's one thing we're certain of, it's that no outfit is complete without an embellished sequin bag, and this year it's all about the 'grab bag'. The beauty of a grab bag is that it's sleek and compact. Think of it as the more relaxed, cooler sister of the classic clutch: easy to carry, but with style in spades. You can easily hold it in one hand or tuck it under your arm for an effortless fuss-free evening look.

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While there's no shortage of sparkly grab bags on the high street right now, Marks & Spencer's new-in drop instantly caught our attention. Covered in shimmering sequins that catch the light beautifully as you move, it's the perfect evening companion. It's all in the details with this gem. The compact style is still roomy enough to store your phone, keys, cardholder and makeup touch-ups.

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It's made with a stretch panel, so you can easily reach in for your lipstick without fumbling around too much, and there's a magnetic fastening to keep your evening essentials secure. Available in three colourways, including black, bronze and white, it's the easiest way to add a polished, festive finish to evening looks. Carry it with afor the office Christmas party, or team with a 'jeans-and-a-nice-top' combo for drinks with friends. Did we mention it's only £26?

At that price, we're almost tempted to pick up one in every colour... Keira Knightley's cocoa brown coat in Black Doves is winter's staple styleThe 'faux fur jumper' is winter's most polished knit trendZara's beautiful new party wear collection is high street gold