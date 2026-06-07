Marks & Spencer Launches Traineeship for 1,000 Young People as Youth Unemployment Concerns Mount

Retail giant Marks & Spencer unveils a traineeship program for up to 1,000 young jobseekers, aiming to provide career pathways amid forecasts that youth unemployment will hit 18 percent. The initiative includes six months of training and guaranteed full-time roles, expanding on existing partnerships with The King's Trust. This move follows warnings from business groups about the impact of government tax and wage policies on youth hiring.

Marks and Spencer has announced a major initiative to support up to 1,000 young people in kickstarting their careers, responding to concerns that youth unemployment could rise to 18 percent by next spring.

The retail giant will offer traineeships to 18 to 24-year-olds over the next 18 months. The six-month program combines retail management training, confidence building, and hands-on store experience, leading to full-time employment for successful participants. Retail director Thinus Keeve emphasized the program's goal of opening doors for the next generation, stating that retail offers a fast-paced career path where young people can lead teams early and build a strong future through hard work.

Chief Executive Stuart Machin, who began his career with a Saturday job, echoed this sentiment, noting that such opportunities transformed his life and expressing worry that many young people today lack similar chances. M&S already runs the Marks & Start scheme with The King's Trust, which has an 80 percent completion rate and a two-thirds conversion to permanent roles. The new traineeship expands this effort.

The announcement follows bleak forecasts from the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), predicting youth unemployment will climb from 16.2 percent to 17.9 percent by spring next year-the highest since early 2014-adding nearly 80,000 jobless young people and pushing the total above 800,000. Overall unemployment is expected to reach a 12-year high of 5.5 percent amid sluggish economic growth. The BCC and industry leaders warn that government policies, including higher national insurance contributions and minimum wage hikes, are discouraging youth hiring.

BCC economist David Bharier stressed the risk to the UK's skills pipeline, while Stonegate Group CEO David McDowall urged policy reversals to give businesses the economic breathing room to hire young workers. The context includes a recent report warning of a 'lost generation' without major reforms and the milestone of one million NEETs-young people not in education, employment, or training





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Marks And Spencer Youth Unemployment Traineeship Retail Careers NEET British Chambers Of Commerce National Insurance Minimum Wage Skills Pipeline Stuart Machin

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