Marks & Spencer Chairman Slams UK Business Environment as Retailers Face Cost Crisis

Marks & Spencer chairman Archie Norman has criticized the UK's business environment, warning that higher taxes and regulatory pressures are hampering growth and investment. The retail sector is grappling with rising costs, including minimum wage increases and higher national insurance contributions, which are likely to lead to higher prices in shops. The conflict in the Middle East has exacerbated the situation, with energy bill increases and petrol price hikes looming. Big names like River Island, Radley, Poundland, and former WH Smith shops have struggled to keep shops open this year, adding to concerns about youth unemployment.

Marks & Spencer chairman Archie Norman has criticized the current business environment in the UK, stating that 'rarely in the history' of the retailer has the country been 'less friendly to growth and investment'.

In the annual report, Norman expressed concern about the impact of higher taxes and regulatory pressures on the company and smaller retailers, leading to the continued decline of local high streets. Despite facing a cyber hack that disrupted online sales last spring, M&S has emerged stronger, but the crisis cost CEO Stuart Machin in bonuses, with his pay sinking to £4 million last year.

Retailers have also warned that the government's proposal to offer workers guaranteed hours may lead to fewer hires during busy periods. The retail sector is grappling with rising costs, including minimum wage increases and higher national insurance contributions, which are likely to lead to higher prices in shops. The conflict in the Middle East has exacerbated the situation, with energy bill increases and petrol price hikes looming.

Big names like River Island, Radley, Poundland, and former WH Smith shops have struggled to keep shops open this year, adding to concerns about youth unemployment. The British Retail Consortium has warned that rising costs are likely to lead to higher prices in shops, similar to the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022





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Marks & Spencer Archie Norman UK Business Environment Retail Sector Cost Crisis Minimum Wage National Insurance Contributions Energy Bill Increases Petrol Price Hikes Youth Unemployment

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