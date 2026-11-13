Marks and Spencer Wins Supermarket Christmas Ad Poll Over John Lewis

Marks and Spencer takes top spot in reader poll for best Christmas advert, while John Lewis ranks last despite star power. Keira Knightley and James Norton lead the festive rankings.

James Norton and Marks and Spencer have secured the number one position in the annual reader poll for the best supermarket Christmas advertisements. The retailer defeated fierce competition from Waitrose, which claimed second place, and the traditionally dominant John Lewis, which placed last despite featuring Oscar-nominated actress Dame Kristin Scott Thomas.

James Norton Leads Marks and Spencer Victory

The Daily Mail revealed these exclusive results after readers voted for their favorite festive campaigns across major UK retailers. Marks and Spencer's campaign, which features James Norton as a bare-chested Santa Claus alongside Lucy Punch as Mrs. Claus, achieved the highest score among the surveyed audience. This win marks a significant shift in consumer preference for the most celebrated time of the year.

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Waitrose Secures Second Place With Returning Stars

Waitrose clinched the second spot in the rankings with a follow-up advertisement starring Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson. Both actors reprised their roles from the previous year's successful commercial. In the new film, viewers finally discover whether the glum widower Phil, played by Wilkinson, finds love with the cheese counter clerk Knightley plays.

John Lewis Fans React To Final Place Finish

John Lewis placed last in the poll, a result that has surprised many shoppers who expect the department store to lead the festive advertising conversation. The 162-year-old retailer's commercial featured Dame Kristin Scott Thomas as a fashionable granny who lacks inspiration for Christmas gifts. Although the ad featured star power, it failed to resonate with the voting public as strongly as its rivals.

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Festive Competition Heats Up Among Retailers

The battle for holiday marketing supremacy involves major players like Marks and Spencer, Waitrose, and John Lewis competing for consumer attention. This year's results indicate a changing landscape in how brands engage with audiences during the Christmas season. Marks and Spencer's playful approach with James Norton proved more effective than the emotional appeal of its competitors.

Consumer Preferences Shift From Tradition To Novelty

The poll results suggest that modern viewers may be gravitating toward lighter, more humorous content over traditional tearjerkers. The success of Marks and Spencer and Waitrose demonstrates that returning characters or fresh takes on classic figures can drive higher engagement. John Lewis's reliance on its history of emotional storytelling may no longer guarantee top scores in a crowded market.