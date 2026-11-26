Daily Mail tastes Marks and Spencer's new limited edition festive treat. The review details the price, flavor profile, and verdict on the chocolate clementine brioche sandwich available this holiday season.

Marks and Spencer has officially launched its limited-edition Chocolate and Clementine sandwich at the High Street Kensington branch for £3. This festive grab-and-go item arrives as a sweet follow-up to the retailer's viral strawberry and cream summer treat, which previously generated over 17.6 million social media impressions.

The product features cocoa-enriched brioche style bread filled with rich Belgian dark chocolate sauce and juicy clementine pieces. It is positioned as a dessert-like alternative to traditional savory options, offering a single half-portion designed for convenience rather than a full meal during the Christmas period.

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Marks and Spencer sourced clemenules specifically grown in Spain during November and December to ensure the fruit was at its sweetest peak. The retailer selected this variety after waiting for the finest harvest to guarantee the clemenules would serve as the real star of the sandwich.

The final recipe dedicates one-third of the filling to the zesty clementine layer, combining it with cream to complement the rich chocolate without becoming overpowering. This strategic balance aims to showcase the unique flavor profile while maintaining the brand's reputation for high-quality ingredients.

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After sampling the snack, the Daily Mail awarded the Marks and Spencer chocolate and clementine sandwich a full three points out of five. On the first bite, reviewers noted a sheer magnitude of delicious chocolatey taste, while the cream subtly balanced the flavors without becoming dominant.

By the second bite, the zesty clementine layer began to dominate, adding a sweet nostalgia that felt distinctively festive compared to average savory sandwiches. One critic noted that the unusual flavoring instantly took them back to their childhood Christmases, highlighting the successful integration of seasonal tastes.

Despite the strong flavor profile, the sandwich presented some textural challenges that affected the overall eating experience. The bread became slightly soggy by the time reviewers revisited the item for an afternoon pick-me-up, and the sweet flavors made the half-portion surprisingly filling.

One critic noted they were unable to finish the entire item, citing its intense sweetness and the uneven distribution of cream as factors that diminished the texture quality. The main thing felt slightly lacking was the cream, which would have benefited from being sprinkled more evenly throughout to create a better texture.

Social media users have reacted with enthusiasm to the Marks and Spencer launch, echoing the high expectations set by previous limited-edition food items. One customer on X shared that seeing the new chocolate orange-inspired sandwich softened the blow of returning from vacation.

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Another customer expressed excitement over the combination of chocolate brioche bread and sliced clementines, with one user stating they were losing their mind over the new release. The strong online engagement suggests the retailer has successfully tapped into consumer demand for unique holiday treats.

As one of Britain's biggest retailers, Marks and Spencer's new Christmas range has sought to offer something for everyone. The collection includes party food items such as Prawn Toast Cones and Firecracker Vegetable Fritters, alongside the return of the Surf and Turf Brioche Rolls.

The release of this eclectic Christmas range comes after the roaring success of the brand's Christmas ad featuring James Norton. When Daily Mail readers voted for their favorite, Marks and Spencer took the top spot, followed by Waitrose in second place.

Marks and Spencer Food first sold freshly made sandwiches in the 1920s and expanded sales with pre-packed sandwiches in the 1980s. Last year, the brand sold 106 million sandwiches across its stores, with six million Chicken Caesar sandwiches selling individually.

The new sandwich joins a wider festive offering that includes 12 Brie and Cranberry Tartlets and 12 Crispy Duck Spring Rolls. The collection launches alongside the return of the store's four-for-three party food offer, making it easier for customers to create spreads for every occasion.