Mark Fischbach confirms he will not direct an Iron Lung 2 sequel following the box office success of his directorial debut, though physical media sales continue to soar.

Content creator Mark Fischbach, known professionally as Markiplier, has officially stated that he will not be directing a sequel to his feature film adaptation of the indie horror game Iron Lung. The acclaimed YouTuber made his feature directorial debut with the 2026 adaptation of David Szymanski's viral horror game, marking a significant transition from digital content creation to mainstream cinema.

Iron Lung Film Box Office Performance

The film became a box office smash, grossing over $51 million against its near-$5-million budget during its independent grassroots theatrical release. This financial success highlights the growing power of internet personalities to drive theatrical revenue through dedicated fanbases and grassroots marketing efforts. The production stands as a testament to the viability of creator-led independent films in the current cinematic landscape.

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Mark Fischbach Sequel Decision Details

As the film gears up for a physical Blu-ray and DVD release, Markiplier posted a new update about Iron Lung's home media production. In reflecting on the years-long process of putting the film together and finalizing its various releases, the filmmaker admitted that for a long time he dealt with feelings of "I can't wait to be done with it," only to now feel that "I can't believe it's almost over." After acknowledging the end will be brief "until the next one," Markiplier was quick to clarify that he was not alluding to a potential Iron Lung 2, chuckling as he confessed that "I think that's enough Iron Lung for me." This direct statement eliminates any ambiguity regarding his personal involvement in a second installment.

Physical Media Sales Surge Volume

While a sequel may not be on the horizon from Markiplier, his drive for an Iron Lung Blu-ray and DVD release is already paying off extensively for the filmmaker. He revealed in the above video that orders came in at such a large volume that he and his team scrambled to secure a last-minute deal with another company to produce the physical copies. As of the time of the above video update, orders have surpassed 130,000 copies which, when putting it against the median of their different prices, puts it at over $3.5 million grossed.

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Cast and Production Credits

Although Markiplier is generally the only star of Iron Lung, the horror adaptation did feature an ensemble cast of supporting players in physical and vocal cameos. These contributors include fellow YouTubers Jacksepticeye and Alanah Pearce, voice actor Troy Baker, actress Elsie Lovelock, and frequent Mike Flanagan collaborator Rahul Kohli, among many others. The film centers on a prisoner in a post-apocalyptic future as he is sent to investigate an ocean of blood on a newly-discovered moon in the mini-submarine the title is a nickname of.

Future Projects and Industry Impact

Echoing previous statements, the above video does see Markiplier confirm he is currently in the planning stages for his next movie, which will again be a completely independent production without any studio attached. However, the filmmaker didn't give any kind of indication as to what the timeline would be like for his new film, having previously stated he would be taking a break for a while to spend time with his wife after spending the past three years primarily focused on Iron Lung's post-production. Much like its source material, Markiplier's Iron Lung did ultimately close the door on the chances of its central protagonist returning for any kind of sequel, ultimately dying during their exploration of the deep blood ocean.

However, the film did leave the door more open to the possibility of a follow-up focused on another character, giving a more hopeful send-off as Simon recovers the data from a crashed sub and is able to send it to the surface for the scientists to investigate the source of the Quiet Rapture. Considering Iron Lung notably kicked off a trend of YouTubers breaking out into the filmmaking industry, and many of his own fellow YouTube gamers have other projects in the works, including Jacksepticeye's animated Bloodborne movie, there's still certainly a chance Markiplier could help produce a sequel with someone else at the helm.