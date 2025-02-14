The U.S. producer price index came in hotter than expected, but some components cooled, offering hope for a soft PCE report. President Trump's tariffs plan remains on hold, boosting market confidence. Meanwhile, Trump's sudden push for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine has taken allies by surprise.

Humans are forward-looking creatures. This ability allows us to plan for the future, increasing our chances of survival and success, but it can also lead to anxiety and inaction as we worry about what's to come. The monthly reading of the U.S. producer price index for January came in slightly hotter than forecast. However, some components in the PPI dropped in cost, which could lead to a soft personal consumption expenditure prices index report, according to Citigroup estimates.

Meanwhile, despite U.S. President Donald Trump signing an executive order for reciprocal tariffs, he held off from hitting countries with levies immediately. Eventually, optimism and relief won over fears and worries, rallying stocks. It could be a case of 'tomorrow will be better' or 'we'll deal with tomorrow's problems tomorrow.' As much as we plan for and project into the future, there are things only tomorrow will tell.Under the plan, the U.S. will treat other countries' non-tariff policies, such as value-added taxes, as unfair trade practices that warrant tariffs in response, Trump said. The reciprocal tariffs will only take effect after the White House studies the appropriate tariff levels for each affected country. For the year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. For the month, wholesale prices rose 0.4%, higher than the Dow Jones estimate for 0.3%. Despite the higher-than-expected reading, there are signs in the report prices may be cooling. Physician care, for instance, fell 0.5%, while domestic airfares declined by 0.3% and brokerage services prices were off 2.2%.Coinbase, a major cryptocurrency exchange, reported strong fourth-quarter earnings, driven by a surge in bitcoin prices. The company said its net income came in at $1.3 billion, higher than $273 million in the same quarter the previous year. Coinbase benefited from a massive rally in bitcoin after Trump, who promised crypto-friendly policies, was elected as the 47th U.S. President. Meanwhile, Taiwan-based smartphone maker HTC announced it was partnering with a Chinese company to sell its AI-powered Vive headsets in China. ″ talked to a number of companies in China, and in the end, they chose to do business with us. They want to use our AI to power their phones,' Tsai said at the World Governments Summit in Dubai. There are three major risks to the stock market, according to Piper Sandler. The investment firm drew that conclusion after looking at 27 instances of corrections in the S&P 500 over the past 60 years. This time, one threat, in particular, has the potential to significantly impact the market.U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he spoke to both Russia President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the phone, and that both leaders said they wanted peace. Trump said he instructed U.S. officials to begin peace talks immediately. Before Trump's announcement, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had poured cold water on Ukraine's hopes of joining military alliance NATO and of regaining lost territories after Russia's 2014 invasion of Crimea. Ukraine is waking up to the hard reality that its biggest ally and benefactor, the U.S., could ask the country to pay a high price for peace. Beyond Kyiv, Ukraine's allies in Europe appear to have been stunned by Trump's unilateral move, with the continent's top officials voicing concerns that they could be left on the sidelines of the peace talks.





