Markets Await Inflation Data as Anthropic Approaches Historic IPO

US stock futures hold steady aheAd of key CPI report while Anthropic sets IPO price range and Fed Governor Waller signals potential rate hike.

Market Volatility and Inflation Expectations

US stock futures remained largely unchanged at the start of Tuesday trading as investors adopted a wait-and-see approach ahead of the release of critical inflation data. the upcoming Consumer Price Index report is expected to reveal cooling inflation, which could significantly influence the Federal Reserve 's interest rate decision scheduled for next month. economists are forecasting that overall inflation will rise by 0.3 percent from the previous month, while core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is anticipated to tick down to 0.2 percent. This data is crucial as it helps determine the trajectory of monetary policy in the coming months. Meanwhile, market volatility continues to play a complex role in the economic landscape. Some analysts suggest that recent fluctuations on Wall Street are performing some of the necessary heavy lifting for the Federal Reserve ,potentially reducing the need for subsequent rate hikes in the following year. The odds for a quarter-point increase at the December meetIng currently stand above 80 percent, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, indicating a strong consensus among market participants regarding the direction of interest rates

Despite the calm in futures,equity markets experienced significant turbulence recently. The S&P 500 lost 4.4 percent on November 5, marking its worst single-day performance since the tariff-related market sell-off in April 2025. The Nasdaq composite also suffered heavy losses during this period,raising concerns among investors about the sustainability of current valuations. History suggests that such deep drawdowns may not necessarily mark the bottom of a correction, adding a layer of caution to trading strategies. In response to this uncertainty, major financial institutions have revised their long-term forecasts for stock market returns. fidelity and Vanguard both released outlooks that present a sobering reality for retirees and long-term investors. Vanguard's ten-year projection indicates that US stocks may deliver an average annual return between 4.8 percent and 6.8 percent over the next decade. fidelity's twenty-year forecast is similarly conservative, projecting an annualized return of 5.8 percent for US stocks, which translates to approximately 3.2 percent after adjusting for inflation. These figures stand in stark contrast to the S&P 500's historical average of roughly 10 percent since its inception in 1957, suggesting that future retirement accounts may grow more slowly than previous generations experienced.

Also read Anthropic Launches Claude Models Ahead of Trillion Dollar IPO

Anthropics Massive IPO and Tech Sector Dynamics

In the technology sector, Anthropic has moved significantly closer to launching one of the largest initial public offerings in history. the AI company unveiled that it plans to sell 825 million shares at a price range of $70 to $78 apiece. This offering could allow Anthropic to raise as much as $64.4 billion, potentially valuing the company at over $1 trillion at the top end of the proposed price range. This development follows an unusual reversal late on Monday, when Anthropic circulated and then retracted earlier IPO details that had indicated it would sell approximately 867 million shares at $70 to $80 each. The revised terms come amid growing skepticism on Wall Street regarding AI valuations and the enormous capital expenditures required to develop advanced artificial intelligence models. Despite these concerns, Anthropic has secured $26 billion in planned investments from seven major technology firms, including Google, Nvidia, and Microsoft,through a private placement tied to the upcoming IPO. This substantial backing underscores the intense competition and strategic importance of leading AI companies in the current market environment.

Concurrent with the IPO news, Nvidia's stock rebounded slightly on Tuesday morning after falling more than 4 percent the previous afternoon. the decline was driven by reports regarding an internal board investigation into CEO Jensen Huang, which stemmed from allegations of an affair with a person identified as an alleged Chinese spy. While the investigation is ongoing, the markets reaction suggests that investors are attempting to weigh the potential reputational and operational risks against the company's strong financial performance and dominant position in the AI hardware sector. The interconnectedness of these events highlights the volatile nature of the tech industry, where regulatory scrutiny, geopolitical tensions, and massive capital markets activities often intersect. Analysts continue to monitor these developments closely, as they could have broader implications for the valuation of the entire artificial inteligence ecosystem.

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Compensation Trends and Federal Reserve Commentary

Looking at the financial services industry, Wall Street appears poised for another banner year regarding employee compensation. Bonuses for most finance workers, which will be distributed by early 2027,are projected to rise for a third consecutive year. This trend was highlighted in third-quarter projections published by Johnson Associates, a consultancy that has tracked annual compensation for finance workers for over three decades. Alan Johnson, the firms founder and president, noted that the firm did not anticipate 2026 would be as lucrative for pay as it has turned out to be. He described the current compensation landscape as being at the top of the mountain, reflecting the robust profitability of major financial institutions despite market volatility. This sustained increase in bonuses indicates that while investors may be cautious about long-term market returns, the immediate earnings power of the sector remains strong enough to support generous payouts.

On the monetary policy front, Federal Reserve Governor Chris Waller provided further clarity on the central bank's potential actions. In a speech delivered in London, Waller stated that he is leaning toward raising interest rates by a quarter percentage point in December. He emphasized that if the October inflation data released on Tuesday morning comes in hotter than expected, he would be willing to support a larger increase of 50 basis points. Waller argued that inflation remains too high, and even if monthly inflation rates improve as anticipated, a modest hike is necessary to maintain credibility. He warned that hiking only 25 basis points in the face of stubborn inflation could risk the Fed's reputation, a risk he is not eager to take. This stance aligns with the broader market expectation of a rate hike, reinforcing the Fed's commitment to bringing inflation under control. The combination of Waller's comments and the upcoming CPI data will likely drive significant trading activity in bond and currency markets as traders adjust their positions based on the latest economic signals.