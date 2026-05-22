Marketing Campaign for Scary Movie 6 That Included a Bong-Inspired Popcorn Bucket

Ahead of its upcoming theatrical release, Scary Movie 6 launched a new marketing campaign that included the reveal of a bong-inspired popcorn bucket, sparking strong reactions from fans.

The upcoming sequel recently revealed a popcorn bucket designed to resemble a bong, sparking strong reactions from fans as the franchise prepares to return to theaters with its original stars.

Ahead of its theatrical release, Scary Movie 6 has launched a new marketing campaign that has gained significant attention. The film’s recently unveiled a bong-inspired popcorn bucket, presenting it as "the popcorn bucket theaters were never ready for.

". The reveal immediately generated widespread discussion online, with many fans initially questioning whether the item was genuine. After Michael Tiddes addressed the speculation directly on Instagram, fans were relieved to learn it was real. The latest movie marks a major reunion for the series, bringing back original stars Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, and Regina Hall together for the first time since 2001.

Director duo Radio Silence’s upcoming horror movie has a crazy twist, and Lionsgate has shifted the release dates of three of its bigger movies. Apple TV and Gordon Ramsay sharpen the knives for another round of Michelin madness, and Paramount has released parody posters for Scary Movie 6





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Scary Movie 6 Marketing Campaign Popcorn Bucket Bog-Inspired Fans Reactions Michael Tiddes Instagram Series Reunion Director Duo Radio Silence Apple TV Lionsgate Paragould Has Released Parody Posters

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