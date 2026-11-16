Market Volatility, Extreme Valuations, and Post-Midterm Trends

An aNalysis of recent stock market declines driven by inflation fears, AI slowdown concerns, and record Shiller P/E ratios, contrasted with historical post-midterm election trends and long-term bull market data.

Market Volatility and Economic Headwinds

The United States stock market recently experienced a significant disruption as the S&P 500 index fell by 4.4 percent in a single trading session, marking its worst single-day loss since April 2025. This sharp decline resulted in approximately 2.9 trillion dollars in lost market value, reflecting deep investor anxiety over current macroeconomic conditions. The Nasdaq-100 also struggled,remaining 9 percent below its all-time high despite a brief rebound. The primary drivers of this turbulence include concerns about a potential slowdown in artificial intelligence development and increasing probabilities of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike later in the year. These factors have created a volatile environment that has overshadowed typical seasonal trends,with the market moving in a mostly downhill direction following the midterm elections

Inflation remains a persistent concern, with the 12-month rate sitting at 3.7 percent in September. Analysts suggest that inflation is unlikely to decrease significantly in the near future, particularly if geopolitical tensions such as the ongoing conflict in Iran persist. A resolution to this international crisis would likely provide a positive reaction from the financial markets, although there are no immediate signs of diplomatic breakthroughs. Simultaneously, the expectation of a December rate hike has become nearly certain, adding pressure on equity valuations. However, Fed Governor Christopher Waller introduced uncertainty by suggesting he might support a larger half-point increase, which could further weigh on stock performance. interest rate policy has historically been a major headwind for equities, and investors should expect continued sensitivity to Federal Reserve announcements.

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Valuation Extremes and Historical Precedents

Beyond immediate political and economic news, the market is grappling with extreme valuation metrics that have not been seen in over a century. The S&P 500 Shiller Price to Earnings Ratio, too known as the Cyclically Adjusted Price to Earnings Ratio, reached 39.70 as of early November 2026. This figure is 128 percent above the long-term historical average of 17.45 since January 1871. This metric is considered one of the most reliable tools for evaluating whether the broader market is overvalued because it uses average inflation-adjusted earnings over a trailing 10-year period, making it resilient to short-term recessionary earnings drops. For 156 years,tHis ratio has averaged 17.45,and surpassing 30 has historically signaled significant downside risk for equities.

Since January 1871, the Shiller Ratio has exceeded the threshold of 30 on only six occasions, and every previous instance has been followed by a substantial market correction. The first occurred in 1929, leading to the Great Depression which erased 89 percent of the Dow Jones Industrial Average value. The second was in December 1999,just before the dot-com bubble burst, causing the Nasdaq to drop 78 percent of its value. the third instance in 2018 saw the S&P 500 sink by roughly 20 percent. The fourth was in early 2020 before the pandemic crash wiped out 34 percent of the index. The fifth, from 2020 to 2022,resulted in a bear market that shaved one-third off the Nasdaq. the current valuation places the market in nearly uncharted territory, raising serious questions about the sustainability of the current bull market driven by artificial intelligence infrastructure spending.

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Political Cycles and Investor Sentiment

Despite the gloom surrounding valuations and immediate economic data, historical patterns related to U.S. politics offer a contrasting perspective for long-term investors. data from LPL Research indicates that the S&P 500 has risen in the twelve months following every midterm election since 1950. This streak of 19 consecutive instances carries an average gain of roughly 15 percent. historically, September is the worst-performing month for the market, but midterm years tend to be even worse, with the index dropping by an average of 0.8 percent. However, the fourth quarter, particularly October and November in midterm years, has typically served as a turnaround point, averaging powerful returns.

The current market behavior in 2026 diverges from this historical norm,as volatility and downward pressure have persisted well into the post-election period. The concerns regarding artificial intelligence growth, inflation, and interest rates appear to be outweighing the typical seasonal bullishness associated with the fourth quarter. Analysts note that while big capital expenditure plans were previously viewed positively, the market right now fears an inevitable slowdown in AI development. Furthermore, a change in congressional control could accelerate regulatory challenges for tech giants. Nevertheless,data from Bespoke Investment Group shows that bull markets tend to be significantly longer than bear markets, with the average bull market lasting 1,023 days compared to 286 days for bear markets. This suggests that while corrections are inevitable, they are often short-lived relative to the overall upward trend of the market.

Strategic Implications for Investors

The combination of record-high valuations, geopolitical instability and monetary policy uncertainty creates a complex landscape for investors. While the historical precedent of post-midterm rallies offers some comfort, the current fundamental indicators suggest caution. The flawless 156-year track record of the Shiller Ratio in predicting significant downside implies that premium valuations lack staying power. Investors are advised that no amount of optimism can prevent emotion-driven double-digit downturns, which are an inherent part of the investing cycle. However, history also demonstrates that patient investors who stay the course and buy into substantive dips are typically rewarded.

In this environment, focusing on quality businesses that can withstand different economic conditions may be a prudent strategy. The market has punished companies heavily reliant on continued high growth rates, especially if artificial intelligence development slows. Meanwhile, the expectation of a Fed rate hike remains a key variable to watch. If the Federal Reserve implements a half-point increase, it could exacerbate the negative pressure on equities. ultimately, while the current market conditions bear resemblance to past peaks that led to severe corrections, the long-term average return of the S&P 500 remains positive. Investors who can ignore short-term noise and maintain a diversified portfolio of high-quality assets are best positioned to navigate the inevitable volatility and participate in future market recoveries.