Tariffs and inflation data added pressure to markets, which had been tumbling for weeks before the Huang scandal blew up.

Wednesday's losses marked a stark reversal from Monday, when financial markets staged their biggest one-day rally since April 2025. U.S. stocks fell sharply Wednesday, led by companies linked to the artificial intelligence boom.

The moves largely erased the historic rally Monday that was sparked by Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia’s CEO. As of early Wednesday, the Nasdaq 100 index was down more than 4%, the S&P 500 gave up nearly 3%, and the Dow fell 900 points. Shares of Nvidia slid 7%.when financial markets staged their biggest one-day rally since April 2025. The Nasdaq 100 skyrocketed 6.8% and the S&P 500 surged 4.7%.

Also read Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after $1.5 trillion market value loss and foreign spy inquiry

Monday’s rally was primarily driven by Nvidia, one of the world’s largest AI chip design firms, which announced theThe return of Huang, a de facto ambassador for the AI industry, briefly reassured investors that big AI firms, and the trillions of dollars they borrow and lend,“The risk-off tone has returned over the last 24 hours, as Monday’s rebound in tech stocks lost momentum once again,” said Deutsche Bank strategists in a note early Wednesday.

“Clearly the latest declines have revived questions as to whether this selloff has further to run,” they said. Before Monday’s rally, stocks had faced weeks of selling which pushed the Nasdaq 100 into correction territory. The index fell further on Wednesday, into bear market territory, which is when an index falls 20% or more from its most recent high.

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Shares of semiconductor and computer memory companies were the biggest drags on Wednesday, along with Nvidia, down between 7% and 10% in early trading. AI-related sentiment was damaged further by frontier AI developer Anthropic, whose shares have spiraled lower since its IPO last week. After a strong market debut Friday, with shares closing higher by more than 17%, Anthropic shares have been marred by three straight days of losses.

Anthropic’s shares are now about 10% below its IPO price, and almost 25% below where it closed on its first day, tumbling to $78 per share. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday and open for only a half-day of trading Friday. Investors are more likely to cut their large or risky trades before extended weekends, in order to avoid being trapped in positions while events unfold.

On top of cracks in the AI sector, “matters weren’t helped by the latest tariff headlines,” Deutsche Bank’s team wrote.

“It is another reminder that while the legal justification for tariffs keeps changing, US protectionism is becoming increasingly difficult to unwind,” wrote ING senior trade economist Inga Fechner in a note on Wednesday. That drove stocks down further, with the prospect that more tariffs could cause renewed trade tensions, a renewed inflation spike and cause a flare up with a policy that had largely started to subside in recent months.

Even before Wednesday’s formal announcement, a spokesperson for China’s commerce ministry blasted the new import duties.

“Tariff wars and trade wars are in the interests of neither side,” a ministry spokesperson said. The ministry called it “political manipulation. ” “Some investors might have been caught off guard by news that the Administration is on track to release more tariffs, but the key question about the Administration unveiling new tariffs from the Section 301 overcapacity investigation has never been an issue of whether but when,” wrote Sarah Bianchi, chief strategist of international political affairs, at Evercore ISI.

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Compounding the negative pressure facing investors on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge moved further away from the Fed’s 2% goal. The Personal Consumption Expenditures index was 3.8% for October, up from 3.6% in September. Even excluding food and energy, the “core” inflation reading rose to 3.3%. It had been 3.1% the previous month.

A rise in core inflation readings is particularly noteworthy for economists because it can indicate that high prices from energy costs are spilling over into the rest of the economy. It also raises the likelihood that the Fed will raise interest rates at its next meeting, which concludes with a rate decision on Dec. 9. Last week, a top Fed policymaker said the central bank needed to “shock people” with a larger rate hike than is typical.

Waller said the Fed needed to take “more aggressive actions,” such as hiking by 0.50%, more than the Fed’s usual 0.25% rate increase.

“You might need to, like, shock people,” Waller said. A rate hike would carry its own complications, however. As trillion-dollar tech giants borrow hundreds of billions of dollars to build out AI data centers and chips, any increase to interest rates could quickly raise their massive costs. It could also hurt an already pained U.S. consumer.

Mortgage rates continue to hover well above 7%, and a rate hike could push borrowing costs higher for auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, and other forms of credit.