Market Rises on Powell's Comments, Starbucks China Sale Expected, Quantum Unit Valued at $10 Billion

CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer's Homestretch delivers actionable market updates. Strong market performance fueled by Powell's dovish signals, Starbucks' China stake sale progresses, and Honeywell's Quantum unit valued at $10 billion.

The CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer released the Homestretch, an actionable afternoon update, just in time for the last hour of trading on Wall Street. Despite initial uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell 's speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium, the market reacted positively, ushering in a rally on Friday.

Powell's address addressed growing downside risks in the labor market and the shifting balance of risks, hinting at potential adjustments in policy stance. This spurred hopes for potential interest rate cuts before year-end, leading to a surge in stocks and a decline in bond yields. This market surge played out as anticipated, with a dovish Fed driving rallies in cyclical and economically sensitive stocks like Capital One, DuPont, and Home Depot, which stand to benefit most from lower rates. Conversely, defensive groups such as consumer staples, utilities, and healthcare lagged behind, with Bristol Myers Squibb, Costco, and TJX Companies trailing the broader market. Separately, Starbucks announced its expectation of receiving non-binding offers for a stake in its China business within the next two weeks. Private equity firms Carlyle, EQT, Hillhouse Investment, and Primavera Capital have expressed interest, along with Bain Capital and Chinese tech giant Tencent. This development signifies progress in Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol's turnaround strategy. Turning to the sector of quantum computing, the report regarding Honeywell and other investors seeking a funding round for Quantinuum at a $10 billion valuation drew attention. Bank of America analysts commented on this report, suggesting that the quantum unit's valuation indicates upside potential for undervalued Honeywell. Looking ahead to next week, earnings reports from major tech companies like Nvidia, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Marvell Technology, and Snowflake are anticipated. Retail earnings will also continue with reports from Best Buy, Gap, Dick's Sporting Goods, Five Below, and numerous others. The July personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, released Friday morning, will be a key economic data point to watch





