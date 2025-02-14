Market Awaits Data and Trump's Tariff Plans

Investors are bracing for a busy Friday with key economic data releases and lingering uncertainty surrounding President Trump's tariff plans. The Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish January retail sales and industrial production reports, while Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan is scheduled to speak. The PPI report and Wednesday's CPI report both showed signs of persistent inflation, raising concerns about the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the PCE, which will be released later this month. Meanwhile, Trump signed an executive order for reciprocal tariffs on foreign nations but delayed their implementation, providing temporary relief to markets.

One basis point equals 0.01%, and yields and prices move in opposite directions. On Friday, investors will look to retail sales data for the month of January, which will be published at 8:30 a.m. ET, as well as the monthly industrial production report. Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan is slated to speak at 3 p.m. ET. The Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures wholesale prices, came in hotter than expected in January, rising 3.

5% for the year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. Wholesale prices rose 0.4% on the month, higher than the Dow Jones forecast of 0.3%. Wednesday's consumer price index report also came in above forecast. Some aspects of the PPI report and the CPI report suggested a softer reading for the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, which will be published later in the month. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order for reciprocal tariffs on foreign nations, saying the plan will treat other countries' nontariff policies as unfair trade practices that call for retaliatory tariffs. However, investors' worries were eased as Trump held off from implementing levies immediately. The relief over the tariff pause may be short-lived, Mark Malek, chief investment officer at Siebert, told 'The market will have pressure on Friday. There was not enough clear stimulus for the market to trade this way … nothing that would justify this late-day move. I listened very carefully to the president speaking, and there was nothing in there that stood out to me as great for the market,' he said. 'Friday is going to be one of those days where people are going to try to figure out what this all means,' Malek added.





ECONOMY INFLATION MARKETS TARIFFS TRUMP

