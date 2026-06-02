Mark Wahlberg Transforms into Mafia Hitman for New Thriller 'By Any Means'

Mark Wahlberg undergoes a stunning physical transformation to play real-life mafia hitman Gregory Scarpa in the upcoming film 'By Any Means.' Co-starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a young FBI agent, the movie is based on the true story of their unlikely partnership investigating civil rights murders in 1960s Mississippi.

Mark Wahlberg undergoes a dramatic physical transformation for his role in the upcoming film " By Any Means ," playing a mafia hitman in the 1960s. The actor, known for his chiseled physique and clean-cut image, is nearly unrecognizable in the first poster and images from the movie.

He wears chin and nose prosthetics, a wig with longer hair and thick sideburns, and period-accurate baggy attire complemented by aviator sunglasses. This transformation is consistent with Wahlberg's history of immersive roles, such as in "Father Stu" and "Flight Risk," where he similarly altered his appearance to inhabit his characters fully.

The film is based on the real-life story of Gregory Scarpa, a high-ranking caporegime in the Colombo crime family of New York, who secretly worked as an FBI informant for over three decades. Scarpa assisted the FBI in multiple cases, including the 1964 Mississippi Civil Rights murder investigation, which serves as the backdrop for the film. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars alongside Wahlberg, playing a young Black FBI agent forced to collaborate with Scarpa.

In the poster and promotional stills, Abdul-Mateen II appears in formal FBI attire with a stern expression, highlighting the tension between the two characters. The film's synopsis reads: "Based on a true story, a young Black FBI agent (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is sent into 1960s Mississippi to investigate a wave of brutal killings targeting civil rights leaders.

Forced to work alongside notorious mafia hitman Greg Scarpa (Mark Wahlberg), he finds himself pulled into a deadly hunt where justice and vengeance begin to blur. When the system is broken, two men divided by everything agree on one thing: the law has limits. They don't.

" The cast also includes Nicole Beharie, Josh Lucas, LisaGay Hamilton, LaChanze, Ethan Embry, David Strathairn, and Giancarlo Esposito. The film explores themes of justice, morality, and the blurred lines between right and wrong, set against the volatile backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement. Wahlberg's commitment to portraying Scarpa authentically, combined with Abdul-Mateen II's intense performance, promises a gripping thriller that delves into the complexities of forced collaboration.

As the FBI agent navigates his duty to protect his community while partnering with a mobster, the story raises questions about the limits of the law and the cost of justice. Early buzz suggests that "By Any Means" will be a standout addition to the true-crime thriller genre, with its powerful performances and timely historical context.

The film is expected to generate significant discussion about the real events that inspired it, as well as the ethical dilemmas faced by those who sought justice in a deeply divided era





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mark Wahlberg By Any Means Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Mafia Civil Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What May’s Full Moon in Sagittarius Means for Your SignRead on for your full moon horoscope.

Read more »

McKinsey’s Noshir Kaka: In AI, standing still means you’re deadAs AI spending rises, McKinsey’s Noshir Kaka says services can feel “like it’s in a recession” even as tech budgets grow.

Read more »

What Massive Myles Garrett Trade Means for Detroit LionsCan Lions get past Los Angeles Rams in NFC?

Read more »

First Photos Reveal Mark Wahlberg & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s True Story ThrillerFirst-look photos reveal Mark Wahlberg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in a true-story thriller about a mafia hitman and an FBI agent.

Read more »