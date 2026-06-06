Mark Wahlberg's Upcoming Movies: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Recent Flops

Mark Wahlberg's upcoming movies, including By Any Means and Arthur the King, offer a glimmer of hope amidst recent flops.

Fans of Mark Wahlberg have a lot to look forward to in the shadow of a difficult run of flops for the actor. Currently, Wahlberg's The Big Fix , a crime thriller also starring Riz Ahmed, is in production, with filming beginning last month in Sydney.

Wahlberg has also joined forces with the likes of Vera Farmiga, Wood Harris, Mark Linn-Baker, and Yakov Smirnoff on Weekend Warriors, which is currently in post-production. Before either of these makes its way to screens, Wahlberg's historical crime thriller By Any Means, also starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Giancarlo Esposito, Nicole Beharie, David Strathairn, Josh Lucas, and Ethan Embry, is joining the theatrical circuit, scheduled to premiere on September 4, 2026.

Set against the backdrop of the murders of civil rights leaders in Mississippi in 1966, the film follows a notorious mafia hitman and a young Black FBI agent as they become the unlikely pair to investigate the crimes. After a sequence of poorly performing Wahlberg movies, a lot is riding on the success of By Any Means.

But among recent Wahlberg flops such as director Mel Gibson's action thriller Flight Risk, the unnecessary sequel, The Family Plan 2, and the panned soccer comedy Balls Up, a heartwarming 2024 adventure provides a glimmer of light. Arthur the King, based on Mikael Lindnord's 2016 memoir Arthur - The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home, stars Wahlberg in the sweet tale of a man's bond with his best friend, a canine companion named Arthur.

At the time of writing, and despite the consistent criticism thrown Wahlberg's way, Arthur the King is one of the ten most-streamed movies on Peacock in the U.S





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