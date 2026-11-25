Mark Wahlberg fans must act quickly as several key films including Lone Survivor and Invincible are being removed from major streaming services at the end of November.

Mark Wahlberg filmography is set to undergo significant changes on major streaming platforms starting in late November. Fans looking to watch his extensive catalog of films must adjust their viewing schedules immediately. Several high-profile titles are being removed from services such as Peacock, Prime Video, and Starz within the next two weeks.

Immediate Streaming Departures for Mark Wahlberg Films

The urgency for viewers stems from specific removal dates tied to individual films. The action war drama Lone Survivor is scheduled to leave Peacock on November 30. Consequently, November 29 is the final day subscribers can stream this title on that platform. Additionally, the film is being removed from Prime Video on November 28. This earlier departure on Prime Video requires viewers with that subscription to act even sooner.

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Other Mark Wahlberg films face similar deadlines in the same month. The sports drama Invincible is leaving the ad-supported service Tubi on November 30. Meanwhile, the crime comedy Pain & Gain is also departing Starz on November 30. These dates indicate a coordinated removal of older titles from various distributors as licensing agreements conclude.

Action and War Films Facing Removal

Lone Survivor depicts the harrowing true story of four Navy SEALs. Mark Wahlberg portrays Marcus Luttrell, the sole survivor of a mission in Afghanistan. The film details the intense combat and the subsequent rescue by a local villager named Gulab. Viewers who have saved this movie for later are now pressed for time due to the November 28 and 30 deadlines.

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Pain & Gain features Mark Wahlberg as Daniel Lugo, a gym manager turned criminal. The plot involves Lugo kidnapping a wealthy client for ransom. The film is known for its dark comedy and Michael Bay direction. Its removal from Starz on November 30 means fans cannot stream it on that service after that date.

Classic Drama and Future Projects

Boogie Nights remains a significant early role for Mark Wahlberg. The 1997 film follows his character Eddie as he enters the adult film industry. While the source text does not specify a removal date for this title, it highlights the variety of his career. This contrasts with his upcoming projects which are currently in development or recently released.

Mark Wahlberg is set to release By Any Means on Paramount+ on December 3. This crime thriller sees him playing Mafia hitman Greg Scarpa. He teams up with an FBI agent to investigate murders in 1960s Mississippi. Additionally, he is attached to star in The Operator for Netflix.

Impact on Viewer Access and Rights

The rapid removal of these films affects consumers differently. Some titles may move to other platforms already included in subscriptions. However, many will require rental fees or new subscriptions. This shifting landscape makes it difficult to maintain a permanent watchlist for his filmography.

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Mark Wahlberg has also been involved in charitable work through the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. Established in 2001 with his brother Jim, the foundation supports youth. While unrelated to streaming, it remains a key part of his public identity alongside his acting career.