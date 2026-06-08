Mark Wahlberg is unrecognizable after shocking transformation for mafia film ‘By Any Means’

The iconic actor plays mafia hitman Greg Scarpa in the upcoming crime thriller.

Wahlberg can be seen in theplaying infamous mafia hitman Gregory Scarpa — and although his famous physique remains in place, a set of facial prosthetics drastically alter his appearance.

The actor appears to be wearing a nose prosthetic, as well as a bulky dark wig complete with retro sideburns for the edgy role. The “Planet of the Apes” actor also seems to be sporting a wider jawline for his remarkable transformation into the mob hitman, who was also known as the Grim Reaper and the Mad Hatter. Mark Wahlberg, seen above in the trailer for “By Any Means,” sports an unrecognizable look for the film.

Wahlberg, 55, is seen in the trailer wearing a variety of 1960s styles — but his white tank top with a gold chain stands out as the one that could possibly identify him, despite the dramatic transformation. The crime thriller follows a Black FBI agent as he investigates the murders of prominent civil rights figures alongside Wahlberg’s Scarpa in 1960s Mississippi.

Filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, and inspired by a true story, the plot thickens as they find themselves blurring the lines between justice and vengeance during an intense hunt.

“Excited to share the trailer for my new film BY ANY MEANS, based on a true story,” the actor wrote via Facebook earlier this week, noting that the film will hit theaters in September. Paramount Pictures Fans sounded off about the upcoming flick — and Wahlberg’s altered appearance — in the comments thread, with one person writing, “Consider me officially ‘booked and busy’ the second this hits theaters. ” Another wrote, “going all Al Capone on this one! I’m In!

” while a third joked, “Why the nose? I cant unsee it. ” Wahlberg isn’t the first actor to undergo rigorous efforts to conceal their natural appearance for a film. The trailer dropped earlier this week and the movie is set to debut in September.

Wahlberg is pictured here in September 2025. Wahlberg, pictured here in April, follows a string of actors to undergo dramatic transformations for movie roles.





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