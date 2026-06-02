Mark Wahlberg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Star in True-Story Thriller By Any Means

The upcoming film By Any Means, starring Mark Wahlberg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is based on a true story. The movie follows the story of Gregory Scarpa, a real-life hitman and caporegime for the Colombo crime family of New York City, who worked with the FBI on multiple cases, including the 1964 Mississippi Civil Rights murder.

The upcoming film By Any Means , starring Mark Wahlberg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is based on a true story. The movie follows the story of Gregory Scarpa, a real-life hitman and caporegime for the Colombo crime family of New York City, who worked with the FBI on multiple cases, including the 1964 Mississippi Civil Rights murder.

The film is set in the 1960s and sees Mark Wahlberg playing Scarpa, a man who looks nothing like himself in the period-accurate attire and prosthetics. Abdul-Mateen II plays an FBI agent forced to work alongside Wahlberg's character as he investigates a string of murders. The synopsis for the film reads, 'Based on a true story, a young Black FBI agent is sent into 1960s Mississippi to investigate a wave of brutal killings targeting civil rights leaders.

Forced to work alongside notorious mafia hitman Greg Scarpa, he finds himself pulled into a deadly hunt where justice and vengeance begin to blur. When the system is broken, two men divided by everything agree on one thing: the law has limits. They don't.

' The film is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who have picked their favorite MCU costume, but it is unclear if they are involved with By Any Means. The movie has received its digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray release dates, but it is unclear if it will be released on these platforms.

Mark Wahlberg is known for his transformation in films like Father Stu and Flight Risk, and the transformation in By Any Means is in line with his previous roles. The film is a true-story thriller and stars Mark Wahlberg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who play an unlikely duo. The movie is set in the 1960s and sees Mark Wahlberg playing Gregory Scarpa, a man who looks nothing like himself in the period-accurate attire and prosthetics.

Abdul-Mateen II plays an FBI agent forced to work alongside Wahlberg's character as he investigates a string of murders. The film is based on a true story and follows the story of Gregory Scarpa, a real-life hitman and caporegime for the Colombo crime family of New York City, who worked with the FBI on multiple cases, including the 1964 Mississippi Civil Rights murder.

The film is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who have picked their favorite MCU costume, but it is unclear if they are involved with By Any Means. The movie has received its digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray release dates, but it is unclear if it will be released on these platforms.

Mark Wahlberg is known for his transformation in films like Father Stu and Flight Risk, and the transformation in By Any Means is in line with his previous roles. The film is a true-story thriller and stars Mark Wahlberg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who play an unlikely duo





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Mark Wahlberg Yahya Abdul-Mateen II By Any Means True-Story Thriller 1960S

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Mark Wahlberg Transforms into Mafia Hitman for New Thriller 'By Any Means'Mark Wahlberg undergoes a stunning physical transformation to play real-life mafia hitman Gregory Scarpa in the upcoming film 'By Any Means.' Co-starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a young FBI agent, the movie is based on the true story of their unlikely partnership investigating civil rights murders in 1960s Mississippi.

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