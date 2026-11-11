Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson Flight Risk Box Office Performance

Analyze the box office results of Flight Risk, Mark Wahlberg's villainous role with Mel Gibson, and why the thriller remains a cult favorite despite critical reviews.

Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson have solidified their professional partnership with the 2025 action thriller Flight Risk. The film marks a significant departure for Wahlberg, who plays a full antagonist in a project helmed by the Oscar-winning director.

Wahlberg Villain Role Details

Wahlberg rarely accepts roles as a complete villain. His career has primarily focused on working-class heroes and lovable protagonists. In Flight Risk, he transforms into Daryl Booth, a smooth-talking hitman disguised as a harmless pilot from Texas. This performance stands as his first full-on villain role since playing David McCall in the 1996 psychological thriller Fear.

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Gibson Direction And Cast Dynamics

Mel Gibson directed the film against the backdrop of the Alaskan wilderness. Michelle Dockery stars as a U.S. Marshal accompanying Topher Grace's fugitive to trial. Wahlberg shaved his head for the role without using a bald cap. He stayed in character for all 22 days of filming and apologized to the crew after production ended.

Box Office Financial Results

The movie debuted at number one at the US box office during its opening weekend. It earned $48.7 million worldwide against a $25 million production budget. These figures barely covered theatrical distribution and marketing costs after theater cuts. The financial performance indicates that the film struggled to recoup its expenses through standard theatrical releases alone.

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Critical Reception And Audience Scores

Flight Risk received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film holds a 28 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety noted the movie lacks the personality typical of a Mel Gibson film. However, it maintains a 62 percent audience score with viewers praising Wahlberg's performance.

Streaming Availability Changes

The action thriller arrived on HBO Max in November last year. It is scheduled to leave the platform on November 24. This date coincides with the expiration of its standard one-year streaming licensing window. Fans can still watch the claustrophobic thriller before it becomes unavailable on the service.