Mark Teixeira Wins Texas 21st District House Seat With 54.52% of Vote

Former MLB first baseman Mark Teixeira, a Republican, defeated Democrat Kristin Hook to win Texas's 21st Congressional District with 54.52% of the vote. He succeeds Republican Rep. Chip Roy, who did not seek re-election.

Former Major League Baseball first baseman Mark Teixeira won election to the United States House of Representatives in Texas's 21st Congressional District, defeating Democrat Kristin Hook.

According to The Associated Press, Teixeira received 54.52% of the vote compared with 45.48% for Hook, with 99% of votes counted. Teixeira, a Republican, previously won the Republican primary for the seat with more than 61% of the vote. Republican Rep. Chip Roy currently holds the seat, but he decided not to seek re-election, opening the door for Teixeira.

Also read Republican Mark Teixeira wins Texas' 21st congressional district over Kristin Hook

Teixeira thanked his family, friends, campaign staff and supporters throughout the campaign in a statement after the win. He expressed profound gratitude for their unwavering support during the election cycle, and explicitly thanked every individual who knocked on doors, worked at polling stations, hosted events, and contributed to the campaign cause. Teixeira emphasized that the victory belongs to the people of Texas's 21st District.

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Teixeira Thanks Supporters and Voters

He pledged to work tirelessly to maintain their trust as a strong, responsive voice for every family in the area. Tonight's victory belongs to the people of Texas's 21st District, Teixeira posted. I'm not going to Washington for myself, but rather to be a strong, responsive voice for every family in this district. Together, we can build a better future for our families, our neighbors, and every community across Texas 21, he added.

I'm excited to get to work. I will be praying for all of you and for the future of this great nation. God bless Texas, and God bless America. In his statement, Teixeira said he is truly grateful to all supporters and to every voter across the district who placed their trust in him.

He said nobody will work harder to continue earning that trust. President Donald Trump endorsed Mark Teixeira during the primary season, describing the former Major League Baseball star as a total winner both on and off the field. Teixeira campaigned on a platform that included working with President Trump to secure the border, grow the economy, and promote American energy independence.

Trump Endorsement and Policy Goals

His policy agenda also focused on ending radical woke indoctrination, defending life and the Second Amendment, ending forever wars, and strengthening the military. On OutKick's The Sunday Briefing, Teixeira discussed key issues facing Texas voters, including the rising cost of living, and weighed in on the Senate race in Texas and his MLB career before the election. After Teixeira retired from baseball, he moved back to Texas with his family.

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Teixeira concluded a fourteen-season career in Major League Baseball before entering politics, leaving behind a legacy of defensive excellence and offensive power. He won five Gold Gloves and made three All-Star teams while playing for the Yankees, Rangers, Angels, and Braves. His career statistics include a batting average of .268, an on-base percentage of .360, a slugging percentage of .509, and 409 home runs.

Baseball Career and Athlete Trend

The election cycle saw multiple high-profile athletes transition into political roles, including former Auburn football head coach Tommy Tuberville. Tuberville successfully won his bid for Governor of Alabama, mirroring the path taken by Mark Teixeira into public service. These victories demonstrate a growing trend of sports personalities leveraging their public recognition to pursue elected offices across various states. This victory concludes a competitive race that highlighted the shifting political landscape within this specific Texas constituency.

The decisive result positions Teixeira to assume office in Washington, D.C. , following his successful campaign efforts across the district.