Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte urges the UK to accelerate military spending beyond 2035 pledges amid rising Russian threats and domestic political delays.

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte has issued a stern directive to the United Kingdom, demanding that London establish a credible and accelerated path to meeting its defence spending commitments. The warning comes as geopolitical tensions surge, with Russia conducting sabotage operations and issuing nuclear threats across Europe. Rutte emphasized that allies cannot afford to delay, stating that member nations must pull their weight immediately rather than waiting for the 2035 deadline.

UK Spending Delays Spark Nato Criticism

Chancellor John Healey disappointed many observers by postponing the revelation of how the UK will achieve the Nato target of spending 3.5 per cent of national income on the military by 2035. This decision, kicked to next year, follows Healey's resignation as defence secretary in June, where he had criticized the Treasury for insufficient military funding. Former defence chiefs have condemned the Labour government's lack of strategic urgency, arguing that such hesitation emboldens adversaries like Vladimir Putin.

Also read Putin Faces Accusations of Provoking War After NATO Missile Strike in Poland

Rutte clarified his stance during the Nato Parliamentary Assembly session in Berlin, stressing that confidence in future pledges is insufficient without immediate action. He stated, 'Everybody needs to have a credible path to get there, and ideally they will get there sooner than 2035.' The Nato chief noted that while he previously expressed confidence in Britain's commitment to the 3.5 per cent target, the exact mechanism for achieving this goal remains unclear until the next spending review.

Rising Threats from Russia and Allies

The urgency of Rutte's warning is driven by a 'relentless' campaign of cyber-attacks, sabotage, and airspace violations by Russia. Rutte described Russia's war machine as running at full speed, noting that Moscow is intensifying cooperation with Iran, China, and North Korea. These alliances increase the danger posed to Nato, as Moscow's war economy is not expected to stand still even after the conflict in Ukraine concludes.

Advertisement

Security experts highlight that every alliance member is now a target, necessitating a long-term strategy to stay ahead of emerging threats. The combination of drone strikes, missile launches, and digital warfare requires allies to step up their defensive capabilities immediately. Rutte argued that dithering on military investment undermines the collective security of the entire alliance, making timely spending a moral and strategic imperative.

Direct Impact on UK Defence Leadership

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting faced the reality of these threats firsthand while visiting Kyiv to announce a £500million aid package for Ukrainian drones and air defence systems. A Russian drone strike hit near the British Embassy, forcing Streeting to halt a press conference mid-sentence. He later described the timing of the explosion as 'timely' for broadcast purposes, but the incident underscored the precarious security situation in Ukraine.

Streeting has been vocal in his condemnation of Russian aggression, labeling Vladimir Putin a 'cold-blooded killer' during meetings with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Just days prior, Streeting visited British troops in Poland hours after two Russian cruise missiles and a drone landed near their training area. These incidents highlight the immediate risks faced by UK forces and the critical need for enhanced air defence capabilities that Rutte's warnings address.