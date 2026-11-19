NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expresses confidence in major power diplomacy, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warns that excluding Europe from peace talks will not yield lasting stability for Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has firmly rejected anxieties that recent high-level diplomatic interactions among world leaders could precipitate a new geopolitical division of influence reminiscent of the 1945 Yalta Conference. Speaking to reporters in Berlin on Thursday, the Dutch politician characterized the ongoing engagement between United States President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping as a standard and necessary component of modern international relations.

Rutte Validates Major Power Diplomacy

Rutte stated that he is absolutely not concerned about the summit held in China, emphasizing that direct dialogue between major global powers is a normal and expected practice. He argued that leaders must meet to determine the best possible path forward for global stability, regardless of the specific topics discussed or the nature of their personal relationships. The NATO chief viewed the interactions not as a threat to existing alliances, but as a routine aspect of diplomatic statecraft where major nations attempt to align their strategies on critical global issues.

Also read Ciara Miller Dismisses 'Steamy' Kyle Cooke Kiss Claims Amid Summer House Drama

When specifically queried about President Trump describing President Putin as a friend during their discussions in China, Rutte maintained that such expressions of personal rapport are typical in high-stakes diplomacy. He noted that these meetings are essential for trying to agree on the best way forward for international peace and security. The Secretary General stressed that the process of major powers coming together to discuss global challenges is a fundamental mechanism of the current international order, rather than an unusual or alarming development.

Rutte further commended President Trump for his persistent and intensive efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, describing the American President's work as constant and herculean. He suggested that such dedication to resolving conflicts should be recognized and supported by the international community. This endorsement highlights the NATO leadership's pragmatic approach to diplomatic engagement, prioritizing the potential for conflict resolution over ideological rigidity regarding how leaders interact with adversaries.

Advertisement

European Leaders Demand Inclusive Peace Processes

In contrast to the NATO chief's relaxed stance, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz issued a stern warning that a Yalta-style format of decision-making will not bring peace to the region. Merz asserted that peace talks involving Ukraine and Europe can only succeed when conducted together with full inclusion of European stakeholders. He argued that excluding Europe from discussions about its own security and the future of its neighbor, Ukraine, is a flawed approach that undermines the potential for lasting stability in the continent.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda echoed these sentiments, telling reporters that he does not expect the recent summit to result in a new Yalta scenario. Nauseda clarified that the subjects of discussion likely did not center on the division of spheres of influence, but rather on other strategic topics. However, he expressed a strong interest in understanding how China and Russia might act as drivers of United Nations reform, particularly given their consistent opposition to reforms regarding veto rights which has historically hindered organizational effectiveness.

Nauseda reiterated the collective European position that any discussions regarding the future of Ukraine must unequivocally include Ukrainians. He stressed that the principle should be clear and non-negotiable: there should be no discussions about the future of Ukraine without Ukraine, and no discussions about the future of Europe without Europe. This stance reflects a broader European commitment to sovereign agency and the rejection of great power bargains that ignore the wishes of the nations most directly affected by geopolitical shifts.

Coalition of the Willing and Diplomatic Friction

Rutte delivered his comments while answering questions in Berlin ahead of a meeting hosted by Chancellor Merz for the Ukraine Coalition of the Willing. This gathering represents a coordinated effort among nations committed to supporting Ukraine, standing in contrast to the bilateral or trilateral meetings occurring in China. The presence of these parallel diplomatic tracks highlights the complex and often fragmented nature of current global diplomacy, where multiple channels of communication exist simultaneously.

Advertisement

The divergence in perspectives between NATO leadership and certain European heads of state underscores the tensions within the Western alliance regarding how to engage with Russia and China. While Rutte focuses on the necessity of engaging with major powers to manage global risks, leaders like Merz and Nauseda prioritize the integrity of European security architecture and the inclusion of affected nations in decision-making processes. This tension is likely to influence future negotiations and the collective response to ongoing conflicts in Eastern Europe.

As global attention remains fixed on the potential outcomes of the China summit, European leaders continue to emphasize the importance of unity and inclusion in peace efforts. The fear of a Yalta 2.0 scenario, where great powers divide influence without regard for smaller nations, remains a potent concern for many European politicians. They argue that such an approach would destabilize the international order and undermine the principles of sovereignty and self-determination that have guided European policy in recent decades.

The upcoming discussions will likely further clarify the positions of major powers regarding Ukraine and global governance. While some leaders see engagement as a pathway to peace, others view it as a potential concession that could reward aggression and marginalize European interests. The outcome of these diplomatic efforts will have significant implications for the future of international relations and the security of the Euro-Atlantic region, making the inclusive approach advocated by Merz and Nauseda a critical component of European strategy.