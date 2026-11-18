Mark Ruffalo, Tilda Swinton protest sentencing of Iranian filmmaker Jafar Pahani

Sign up for The A.V. Club's free newsletter to have the best TV, film, and news stories sent straight to your inbox.sentenced perennially persecuted director Jafar Panahi to five years and one month in jail on undisclosed charges, fellow film industry professionals are coming to his defense.

In a statementon Wednesday, some 200 actors, directors, producers, and other entertainment figures have called on the court “to rescind all actions to penalize and imprison Mr. Panahi and to abide by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which the Iranian government is a signatory. ” Among those signing the statement are actors Mark Ruffalo, Tilda Swinton, Juliette Binoche, and Alice Braga, while directors Barry Jenkins, Michael Moore, Isabel Coixet, Alex Gibney, Laura Poitras, Oliver Assayas, and Catherine Briellat have expressed their support as well. (A full list of the growing number of signatories and the text of the statement can be found, states, “Mr. Panahi is among the most celebrated of contemporary directors in the world, and has continued making movies in Iran despite repeatedly being imprisoned, banned from traveling and put under house arrest by Iranian authorities over the past 2 decades.

Also read Georgia Bulldogs 2027 Recruiting Class Reaches 25 Commitments with Five-Star Mark Matthews Leading Elite Class

” The statement also praises the Oscar-nominated filmmaker for choosing to return to his home country after touring with his latest film, stating, “In March 2026, the 66-year-old Mr. Panahi courageously decided to return to Iran, aware of the risks but having always spoken of his deep love for his country, and for his desire to stay and work there. ” The whereabouts of the director are currently unknown, although reports indicate he has indeed returned to Iran.

Advertisement

Over the course of his three decades of filmmaking, Panahi’s humanist stance and similarly informed, while he has often been forced to shoot his films in secret thanks to government censorship and legal bans on his work. With Iran currently the target of military attacks by the United States and accompanying demonization in the media, the statement also notes, “Mr. Panahi’s work matters so much precisely because of his commitment to continue to make films that reveal the beauty and diversity of a culture that has been largely hidden from the rest of the world for close to half a century.

In the tradition of great Iranian cinema, his films have kept Iran and Iranians present in the world’s imagination in the darkest of times, despite all the pressures exerted on him to be silent. ”