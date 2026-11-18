Mark Ruffalo, Tilda Swinton, Michael Moore, Barry Jenkins and more have rallied to the defense of Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi.

, and directors like Michael Moore, Barry Jenkins and Alex Gibney are among a host of prominent film players who have rallied to the defense of Iranian filmmaker, so far signed by 200 individuals or institutions, states that they are “deeply concerned” by reports of the new prison sentence of five years and one month issued by the Tehran Revolutionary Court against Panahi, as well as the confiscation of his assets, the freezing of his bank accounts, a two-year travel ban and a two-year social media ban.

Microsoft Apologizes for Massive Outlook Outage, Affected Customers Can Request Credits for Service Interruption It notes that in December, Iran issued a sentence against Panahi of one year in prison and a two-year ban on leaving the country. It adds that in March, Panahi “courageously decided to return to Iran, aware of the risks but having always spoken of his deep love for his country, and for his desire to stay and work there.

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”on Tuesday that said the festival “condemns the judicial persecution of Jafar Panahi and calls for the lifting of all restrictions that prevent him from traveling, creating and expressing himself freely. ” Other filmmakers to add their names to the latest statement of protest include Kleber Mendonça Filho, Laura Poitras, Rithy Panh, Lucrecia Martel, Liz Garbus, Asif Kapadia, Jacques Audiard, Olivier Assayas, Roger Ross Williams, Catherine Breillat, Dominik Moll and Abigail Disney, as well as actor-writer-director Arthur Harari.

As well as Alberto Barbera at Venice and Tricia Tuttle at Berlinale, other festival chiefs to sign the statement include Locarno’s Giona Nazzaro, Rotterdam’s Vanja Kaludjercic, New York’s Dennis Lim, Telluride’s Julie Huntsinger, Karlovy Vary’s Karel Och and IDFA’s Isabel Arrate Fernandez. The statement lists some of Panahi’s most acclaimed works, such as “The White Balloon” , winner of Cannes’ Caméra d’Or, “The Circle” , winner of Venice’s Golden Lion, “Offside” , winner of Berlin’s Silver Bear, “Taxi” , winner of Berlin’s Golden Bear, “No Bears” , winner of Venice’s Special Jury Prize, and “It Was Just an Accident” , which won Cannes’ Palme d’Or.

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It then states, “His films have bridged critical gaps in understanding between the world and the Iranian people for the last 30 years. ” It adds, “Mr. Panahi’s work matters so much precisely because of his commitment to continue to make films that reveal the beauty and diversity of a culture that has been largely hidden from the rest of the world for close to half a century.

In the tradition of great Iranian cinema, his films have kept Iran and Iranians present in the world’s imagination in the darkest of times, despite all the pressures exerted on him to be silent. ” The statement concludes, “We stand in solidarity with Mr. Panahi and all Iranians facing persecution for their work at the hands of their own government.

We call on the Tehran Revolutionary Court to rescind all actions to penalize and imprison Mr. Panahi and to abide by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which the Iranian government is a signatory.

“In this exceptionally heightened moment of conflict and political tension, such artists as Mr. Panahi, who create understanding within and across borders are of utmost importance. The international creative community stands together here to bear witness and to protect freedom of artistic expression everywhere.

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