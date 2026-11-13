Mark Ruffalo Returns as Hulk in Avengers Doomsday New Scene

Avengers Doomsday reveals Mark Ruffalo returns as Hulk in a new teaser, showing Doctor Doom capturing Bruce Banner for his multiverse plans.

Marvel Studios is officially confirming the return of Mark Ruffalo to the role of Bruce Banner and the Hulk in the highly anticipated upcoming film Avengers Doomsday. This development addresses long-standing speculation regarding the character's presence in the film, which began when Ruffalo was notably absent from the initial cast announcements and promotional materials.

Core Details of Hulk Return

The four-time Oscar nominee is set to reprise his iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe role within the crossover event. New footage included in recent promotions explicitly shows Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, living in isolation at a specialized military facility located two miles beneath the Earth's surface.

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This secluded environment was designed to keep Banner contained after the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where he isolated himself to suppress his Hulk transformations. The facility operates with virtually no chance of the Hulk escaping or anyone entering, ensuring total separation from the outside world.

Doctor Doom Captures Bruce Banner

The latest promotional material reveals a dramatic turn of events involving the primary antagonist. While Banner records a video documenting his experiments with gamma radiation, the footage suddenly glitches and is interrupted by the voice of Doctor Doom.

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Robert Downey Jr. portrays Doctor Doom in this sequence, delivering the line, I am here to collect you. The recording then cuts to black as the distinct sounds of Banner transforming into the Hulk emerge from the audio track.

When the footage resumes, Banner is nowhere to be seen. Instead, a glowing green Latverian emblem is burned into the floor where he once stood, serving as visual proof of his abduction.

Implications for Multiverse Plans

The disappearance of Banner and the presence of the Latverian emblem strongly suggest that Doctor Doom has successfully captured the Hulk. This action likely supports Doom's upcoming multiverse plans, which may involve utilizing the Hulk's immense powers.

The capture raises questions about how Marvel intends to integrate the gamma-powered hero into the broader conflict against other superheroes. Fans are now theorizing about the specific role the Hulk will play once he is released or utilized by Doom's forces in the final battle.

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Next Steps for Avengers Doomsday

The confirmation of Ruffalo's involvement and the teaser of Doom's intervention mark significant progress in the marketing campaign for Avengers Doomsday. The film continues to build momentum by revealing key character dynamics and threatening stakes.

As the theatrical release approaches, audiences will be watching closely to see how the narrative resolves Banner's capture. The integration of these elements promises to reshape the power dynamics within the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming installment.