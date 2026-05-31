Mark Ruffalo Endorses Tom Steyer for California Governor, Despite Reservations About Billionaires

Actor Mark Ruffalo has endorsed billionaire Tom Steyer in California's governor race, despite his own reservations about billionaires. Ruffalo claims that Steyer is different from other billionaires because he is a progressive who will work for the people of California, rather than enriching himself or corporations.

Actor Mark Ruffalo has endorsed billionaire Tom Steyer in California's governor race, despite his own reservations about billionaires. Ruffalo claims that Steyer is different from other billionaires like Musk, Thiel, Trump, and Bezos because he is a progressive who will work for the people of California, rather than enriching himself or corporations.

Steyer has spent millions on his presidential and governor runs, but Ruffalo believes that he is the best choice for the job. However, Ruffalo's hardcore progressive fans are disappointed by his endorsement, feeling that Steyer's status as a billionaire disqualifies him from office. They point out that Steyer could use his wealth to help millions of people without holding office, and that his promises about ICE and other issues are unlikely to be fulfilled.

The debate highlights the complexities of progressive politics and the challenges of finding leaders who are both effective and accountable to the people





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