Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney: A Love Story Built to Last

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney's enduring love story began with a chance encounter in Los Angeles in 1998. The pair tied the knot in 2000 and have been navigating the highs and lows of life and Hollywood together ever since. With three children by their side, Ruffalo and Coigney continue to inspire with their unwavering commitment to each other and family.

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney have been together since the late '90s, and their connection has only grown over time. The pair met by chance while walking the streets of Los Angeles in 1998. 'I saw her and was like, 'I'm going to marry that girl,' Ruffalo recalled to in May 2013. After two years of dating, the pair tied the knot in 2000. One year into their marriage, Ruffalo was diagnosed with a brain tumor that required surgery. At the time, Coigney was pregnant with their first child.

The surgery was a success, and the couple welcomed their first child, son Keen, in 2001. Ruffalo and Coigney later expanded their family with daughters Bella in 2005 and Odette in 2007. As his career has grown, Coigney and their kids have become Ruffalo's biggest supporters. 'Let me go off and bring these crazy people home and they have to live with all these years,' Ruffalo gushed about his family after.Ruffalo and Coigney unexpectedly met while walking in Los Angeles. After running into the 100 Center Street actress, Ruffalo was convinced he was going to 'marry that girl.' The couple frequently shares glimpses of their love on social media. Ruffalo shared a sweet selfie of him and his wife while attending the Toronto International Film Festival. Ruffalo and his wife went out on a little stroll during a snowstorm and the twosome took a sweet picture together. Ruffalo shared a picture of him and the Sunny's Pop founder in honor of Valentine's Day. While the Golden Globes went virtual, Coigney and their three children were by Ruffalo's side as he accepted his award from their living room. In his speech, he thanked his family for their love and support throughout his career. 'Let me go off and bring these crazy people home and they have to live with all these years,' he gushed. 'Thank you, guys.' 'Happy Birthday to you, my friend, partner, lover. I am so grateful for you,' he gushed. 'It's been an honor to know you and be with you the years of our lives, you grow more beautiful, remarkable, and exciting with every turning of our world. Happy, HAPPY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!' 'Happy 23 years, my friend, my partner, my lover,' Ruffalo captioned a pic from his and Coigney's wedding day via in honor of their anniversary. 'Everything beautiful in our lives comes from you. You also happen to keep this whole shambling enterprise on the rails. I admire you and love you.'Ruffalo enjoyed a date night with his wife at the 2024 Oscars. Ruffalo was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Duncan Wedderburn in , a date night. The twosome were all smiles as they walked the red carpet together hand in hand.





