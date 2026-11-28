The Kentucky Wildcats fell to Wichita State on Friday in unvbelievable fashion. Kentucky made multiple chances to pull off the win in overtime, but plays like M

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope as the Cats beat Grambling during college basketball at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. November 16, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Kentucky Wildcats fell to Wichita State on Friday in unvbelievable fashion.

Kentucky made multiple chances to pull off the win in overtime, but plays like Milan Momcilovic stepping out of bounds and an absolutely killing inbounds violation with five seconds left ruined Kentucky's chance of avoiding the upset. But, all of the poor execution balled up and punched Kentucky in the mouth in the final minutes of the game. Second-chance points was a massive issue all game, and that was the last bucket we saw on Friday.

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Once Wichita State got a tip-in to go up 73-71, Milan Momcilovic stepped out of bounds to give the ball right back. Kentucky was then bailed out by a Wichita State turnover. But that was when thehappened, which gave it right back. Kentucky, somehow, stole it and had a chance to win, but it was a poorly executed final play that looked a lot like a game of hot potato.