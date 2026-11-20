Mark Pope's Kentucky team has not had the best first few games, losing to Kansas and needing a buzzer-beater to take down Northern Arizona. It is clear, watchin

Oct 28, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his players during the first half against the UCF Knights at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Mark Pope's Kentucky team has not had the best first few games, losing to Kansas and needing a buzzer-beater to take down Northern Arizona. It is clear, watching this team, that it has a long way to go before the Wildcats are a truly competitive team in college hoops.

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Today Pope went on with Jon Rothstein to talk about the team, and one of the questions Rothstein asked was about what areas this team needs to improve in to be elite. Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope as the Cats beat Grambling during college basketball at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

November 16, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Here is what Pope had to say about how his team can improve: "We have strengths in our roster. We have a ton of length. We are one of the longest teams in the country. We have great skill shooting the ball.

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We need to get to a point where those things are present. We have to play with incredible pace on the offensive end. We have to be an MP4T team all the time. It needs to be a passion for us.

On the defensive side, we need to be connected enough that our length really has an impact. As we grow into that space, we have a chance to be a terrific basketball team.

" I do agree with what Coach Pope is saying here about the length and the shooting. BBN has seen at times so far this season the team's length create problems for the opposing team, and we know the Wildcats can shoot. It just all needs to come together, and that is something that I do think will happen over the course of the season.

Nov 13, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the first half against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect MP4T has been a mantra for the Wildcats this season, and it means "make plays for teammates.

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" I feel that right now this team is trying to play too much hero ball. The Wildcats are going to be their best this season when the guards and big men are passing the ball and passing up good looks for a great one. That was when Kentucky was at its best in year one of the Pope era.

Personally, I am not very high on this team right now, but I do see the vision from the staff and see some possibilities where this team could hit a stride. I would rather the Wildcats be playing their best basketball later in the season, and that is the goal for the staff. The Wildcats have a big game tonight against Indiana.