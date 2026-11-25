Kentucky is expected to be very thin in the frontcourt for Friday's game against Wichita State. On Sunday, it was reported that Malachi Moreno had been in concu

Nov 16, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno returns to the bench during the second half against the Grambling Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Kentucky is expected to be very thin in the frontcourt for Friday's game against Wichita State. On Sunday, it was reported that Malachi Moreno had been in concussion protocol following the collision in Friday's game against Indiana. Mark Pope added more context to his injury situation. On his radio show season debut Tuesday, Mark Pope was asked about Malachi Moreno and his current status.

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Pope confirmed that the big man entered concussion protocol and says he hopes to get him back sooner than later. Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno points towards his teammates as he exits the game with 22 points and 12 rebounds as the Cats cruised to an 88-59 victory over Grambling State during college basketball at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

November 16, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect "Kind of started after the game and then especially really the next day started showing some symptoms and so we put him in concussion protocol and he's responded really, really well and sobecause he's playing so well," Pope said.

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"I mean, he's had such tremendous performances. I mean, you you look at Malachi, and we talked about how he had grown so much during the off season. He's almost doubled his scoring, almost doubled his assists, rebounding at a plus 35% rate from what he was doing last year. He's put up huge numbers and he's just playing at such a high level.

It's really important for us to get him back.

", is gonna step on the floor and really, really help us," it sounds like there is a very likely chance that Moreno does not suit up for Friday's game against Wichita, although it's not totally official yet. That means Franck Kepnang is going to have to play some big minutes and Reece Potter is going to have to step up, which puts Kentucky in a tough situation without their best big man against a 7-2 big for the Shockers that has been very impressive this season.

Whether or not he does play on Friday, Kentucky is badly going to need Moreno back soon if they want a better chance of turning things around.