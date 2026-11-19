One of the big questions about Mark Pope has been whether or not he can recruit high school players. Pope has already landed two players in the 2027 class, brin

Oct 28, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with a referee during the first half against the UCF Knights at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect One of the big questions about Mark Pope has been whether or not he can recruit high school players. Pope has already landed two players in the 2027 class, bringing in Ryan Hampton and Cherif Millogo, who have both now signed with the Wildcats. The staff was also after the #1 player in the class, but things have since changed.

Also read Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have plummeted down Joe Lunardi's Bracketology

Coach Pope and his staff were making a push after CJ Rosser, who, depending on where you look, is the #1 player in the 2027 class, but now, according to Jack Pilgrim of KSR and Joe Tipton of On3, the Wildcats have backed off. It sounds like the reason Pope and the staff backed off is that they didn't feel comfortable with where the bidding war was heading for Rosser.

It sounds like North Carolina is running away in this race and will land Rosser. Nov 16, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope celebrates during the second half against the Grambling Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect I think, depending on who you ask in BBN, many folks will have different opinions.

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Some will like that Coach Pope, and the staff didn't go too deep into this bidding war. The other part of the fan base would say we need to bring elite talent back to Kentucky and pay whatever price it takes to land a player like Rosser. I see both perspectives in this argument from BBN.

I do feel that the talent on Kentucky's roster isn't good enough to win a title this season, and a player like Tyran Stokes, who the Wildcats missed out on, would have been a big help. Kentucky fans were used to having the best five-star talent during the John Calipari era, but now things have changed under Pope.

Nov 13, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks at his notes during the first half against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect I do think that the players Pope has currently committed to Kentucky are really good, especially Millogo.

The 7'5 big man Millogo is only getting better, and I believe he has a shot to be a top-ten pick in the NBA Draft after his time in Lexington. Hampton is also going to be a good player, but I believe he will be a multi-year player in Lexington. Having the #1 player in the class would be great, but at the same time Kentucky has to be able to build a full roster.

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If Coach Pope feels that this was the right decision, BBN will have to live with it even if some don't agree. Coach Pope does still have some other elite talent on the table in the 2027 class.