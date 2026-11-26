Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar reveals he would bring back the canceled MLB drama Pitch, suggesting his character Mike Lawson could become manager in a potential revival series.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar has expressed a strong desire to return to the canceled television drama Pitch, citing the joy he experienced while filming the baseball series as a primary motivator for a potential revival. The actor, who portrayed experienced catcher Mike Lawson, recently named the show as his top pick among cancelled programs he wishes would return. Gosselaar emphasized that the production offered a unique opportunity for him to engage with the sport daily, making the work process particularly enjoyable compared to other projects in his career.

Gosselaar Discusses Pitch Revival Potential

Despite his enthusiasm for bringing the show back, Gosselaar admitted that age presents a significant barrier to his physical portrayal of an active baseball player in his current fifties. He acknowledged that he might not appear convincing as a player now, suggesting that a revival would have been more feasible when he was in his late thirties or early forties. However, he outlined a creative solution for his character's evolution that bypasses the need for on-field athleticism. Gosselaar revealed that the original creative team had discussed a storyline where his character, Mike Lawson, transitions into a managerial role in future seasons, a change that would accommodate his age while keeping him central to the narrative.

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Kylie Bunbury and Ginny Baker Arc

The actor also addressed the potential return of co-star Kylie Bunbury, who played Ginny Baker, the talented pitcher who made history as the first woman in Major League Baseball. Gosselaar suggested that Bunbury could return to the screen after a significant time jump of ten years, providing Ginny Baker another opportunity to play baseball for one final season. This narrative device would allow the series to explore the long-term career trajectory of its female protagonist while maintaining the drama's core theme of breaking barriers in professional sports. Gosselaar indicated that such a move would respect the character's legacy while offering a fresh chapter for fans who followed her groundbreaking journey.

Creative Team and Show Origins

Gosselaar emphasized that reuniting with the original creators would be a major factor in deciding to participate in a revival. He specifically highlighted his enthusiasm for working again with Dan Fogelman and Rick Singer, who developed the series for Fox. The actor stated that he would jump at the chance to collaborate with those individuals again, noting that the creative chemistry among the team was a defining element of the original production. Fox officially canceled the series in May 2017 after it aired its first season, leaving many questions about the characters' futures unresolved. Despite the cancellation, Gosselaar remains optimistic that the studio or a streaming platform might consider rebooting the property.

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Industry Context and Other Projects

While Gosselaar focuses on the possibility of a Pitch revival, he is also navigating other major entertainment projects and industry trends. Simu Liu is currently preparing for his role in Avengers: Doomsday, marking a significant milestone for the actor who has long admired the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Additionally, the latest Lilo & Stitch movie has drawn attention for its tribute to the late voice actress Daveigh Chase, fittingly honoring her contribution to the franchise. Meanwhile, The Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping continues to perform strongly at the box office, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the series. Gosselaar's comments about Pitch reflect a broader industry trend where actors advocate for the return of well-received but short-lived series.

Current Status of the Pitch Franchise

As of now, there is no official development or announcement regarding a revival of Pitch. The series remains a part of television history, remembered for its bold premise and the performances of its cast. Gosselaar's recent interviews serve as a public demonstration of interest from key cast members, which could influence future discussions among producers and networks. Until a formal announcement is made, fans and industry watchers are left to speculate on whether the creative vision for Mike Lawson and Ginny Baker will ever be realized on screen. The actor's detailed thoughts on the show's potential direction provide a clear blueprint for what a successful revival might entail, focusing on legacy and character growth rather than just immediate action.