Mark Owen and Emma Ferguson marked daughter Willow Rose turning 18 with Instagram tributes and videos of her singing talent.

Take That star Mark Owen and his wife Emma Ferguson were full of pride on Wednesday as they celebrated their daughter Willow Rose turning 18. Mark Owen, 54, and Emma Ferguson, 51, a former actress who now works as a life coach, shared the milestone with their fans on Instagram.

The couple welcomed Willow in 2008, a year before they married. They also share a son, Elwood Jack, 20, and a younger daughter, Fox India, 14.

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Willow Rose Turns 18 With Heartfelt Instagram Tributes

Emma Ferguson and Mark Owen both used Instagram to mark Willow Rose's 18th birthday with tributes and videos. The posts combined personal messages with clips of the teenager's singing.

Emma Ferguson wrote that her daughter had once said 'updown side' instead of upside down as a small child, and that she had never corrected her. She described Willow as the kindest person you will ever meet, with real fire underneath, and said she will stand on her principles and defend anyone who needs it.

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Emma Ferguson also shared a montage of childhood photographs, signing off her message with a note to her 'darling girl' and saying she still would not change a thing. Mark Owen posted a picture collage of Willow in her younger years, writing that she is loved to the moon and back.

Willow Rose Shares Her Singing Talent Online

Willow Rose has built a public profile through her singing, with her parents posting videos that show her vocal ability. One clip showed her performing Adele's Make You Feel My Love, while another captured her singing her own version of Olivia Rodrigo's song The Cure.

Last year, Willow Rose posted a TikTok video in which she played piano in her bedroom while singing Lizzy McAlpine's hit Staying. The video added to her growing presence on the platform, where she has built an impressive following.

Willow Rose has also released a handful of tracks on the music-hosting website SoundCloud earlier in 2025. She has released a string of original demos over the past year, and her song Back To Me Now reached 2,889 views on the platform in just days.

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Family Musical Roots and Future Projects

Willow Rose has followed her father's path into music, although it is not known whether she has officially launched a singing career. Her ethereal vocals and songwriting have already won over fans online.

Willow Rose and her younger sister Fox India both featured on Mark Owen's 2022 solo album Land Of Dreams. Mark Owen told The Sun at the time that his children were into their own music but were also aware of and interested in his work.

Mark Owen said the girls sang on the record and provided backing vocals alongside two singers who had performed with Foo Fighters. He described the experience as exciting and a nice one for his daughters.