Take That star Mark Owen and wife Emma Ferguson honor daughter Willow Rose turning 18, showcasing her musical talent and sharing emotional birthday tributes.

Mark Owen and his wife Emma Ferguson celebrated their daughter Willow Rose turning 18 on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone for the Take That star and his family. The couple, who share three children, took to Instagram to share emotional tributes and videos highlighting Willow's vocal abilities. Mark Owen, aged 54, and Emma Ferguson, 51, welcomed Willow in 2008, one year before they married.

Willow Rose Celebrates Major 18th Milestone

Willow Rose marked her 18th birthday with a post from her parents that featured a montage of childhood photos and heartfelt messages. Emma Ferguson shared clips of Willow singing, including performances of Adele's Make You Feel My Love and Olivia Rodrigo's The Cure. The celebration highlighted the young singer's natural talent and growing confidence in her musical pursuits.

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Emma Ferguson Shares Emotional Birthday Tribute

Emma Ferguson penned a touching message celebrating her daughter's growth into a kind and principled young woman. She recalled Willow's childhood habit of saying updown side instead of upside down and praised her fire and loyalty. Ferguson noted Willow's ability to fill the house with joy through her laughter, stating she would not change a single thing about her daughter.

Mark Owen Honors Daughter With Photo Collage

Mark Owen posted a collage of images showing Willow during her younger years alongside a brief message of enduring love. He described his daughter as his forever, expressing that he loved her to the moon and back. The post from the Take That member emphasized the deep familial bond and pride the parents feel for their eldest child's achievements.

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Willow Rose Showcases Musical Talent Online

Willow Rose has previously demonstrated her musical skills through various online platforms, including TikTok and SoundCloud. Last year, she posted a video playing the piano in her bedroom while singing Lizzy McAlpine's Staying. Earlier in 2025, she released original demos such as Back To Me Now, which gained 2,889 views on SoundCloud in just a few days.

Family Musical Heritage and Upcoming Projects

Willow Rose previously contributed backing vocals to her father's 2022 solo album Land Of Dreams, singing alongside other young performers. Mark Owen told The Sun that his children are interested in their own music and the industry. The Take That star expressed excitement about having his daughters involved in his artistic projects, noting their natural aptitude for singing.