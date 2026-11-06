Mark Millar's Original Ultimate Universe Flaws: 5 Toxic Storylines

An analysis of the original Ultimate Universe's critical missteps, focusing on writer Mark Millar's controversial depictions of abuse, consent, and inappropriate relationships.

Marvel entered the year 2000 with significant pressure to revitalize its failing franchises. While X-Men and Spider-Man had maintained strong sales throughout the preceding decade, both series were nearing their creative endpoints. The House of Ideas needed a fresh direction and chose a risky path by restarting its entire continuity from scratch. This initiative created the original Ultimate Universe, a project that remains one of the most defining moments in Marvel history.

Premise Of The Original Ultimate Universe

The success of this new universe was critical for the company's future survival. If the initial books had failed, Marvel's trajectory would have changed drastically. The project achieved early success, although those high sales figures would not last indefinitely. The history of this universe is characterized by massive initial triumphs followed by a slow decline in quality and reader trust.

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Even during its early days, the original Ultimate Universe began to stray from its initial promise. Older readers often feel nostalgia for the brand, yet many acknowledge that the second iteration of the universe was superior to the first. The original version lost its way in five specific, notable instances that explain why the later version is widely considered the better product.

Hank Pym And The Wasp Relationship

Writer Jim Shooter caused lasting damage with a scene written during a psychotic break where he pushed the Wasp away. The artist drew the panel to look like a physical blow, which led to the character Hank Pym being perceived as a wife-beater for years. The original Ultimate Universe brought this toxic perception directly into the character's storyline within the book.

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The relationship between Hank and the Wasp was central to the narrative. In the sixth issue of the series, the couple engages in an argument that escalates into a brutal depiction of spousal abuse. Writer Mark Millar was known for taking such concepts to extreme levels, which was exactly why Marvel hired him for the project.

Despite the popularity of this approach at the time, many readers recognized that the scene felt wrong. The realism of the original Ultimate Universe was a key selling point, and some argued that if superpowered spousal abuse occurred, it might look like this. However, there was no valid reason to include such content in a comic book, and these moments signaled deeper issues ahead.

Bruce Banner And The Hulk

Issue number five of the series saw Bruce Banner finally lose control and transform into the Hulk. This event involved an attack on New York City that can only be described as an incel rage. Banner had been recruited into the Ultimates to help create superpowered subjects, but he failed in his tasks and was mocked by his teammates.

The character was further motivated by resentment after learning that Betty was dating Freddie Prinze Jr. Seeking attention, Banner attacked the city with a series of offensive behaviors. During the battle, he made homophobic jokes, sexual assault jokes, and threatened to eat people.

These actions would be impossible to publish in modern comics due to strict content guidelines. At the time, this issue was one of the hottest commodities in the industry, generating significant discussion in magazines and on the early internet. The popularity was driven by its edgy nature, but looking back, the writing appears childish despite the fantastic art by Bryan Hitch.

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Wolverine And Jean Grey Dynamics

Another problematic storyline involved the romantic relationship between Wolverine and Jean Grey. The Ultimate Universe featured a team of teen X-Men, but Wolverine was an adult mutant assassin. He joined the team with orders from Magneto to kill Professor Xavier.

Wolverine had a customary crush on Jean Grey and ended up acting on his feelings. The two slept together within the first six issues of the book. This plot point highlights a recurring pattern in the original Ultimate Universe's writing during this era.

Scarlet Witch And Quicksilver

All of the aforementioned controversial storylines were written by Mark Millar. His work grabbed attention through shocking and provocative moments, which generated significant buzz among readers and critics alike. However, when viewed from a real-world perspective, the narrative choices were deeply flawed and inappropriate.

The Ultimate Universe included Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver, the most famous superhero twins in the Marvel Universe. Writer Mark Millar decided to make their relationship uncomfortably close, using the dynamic primarily to make incest jokes. At the time, many readers found this humor acceptable.

When writer Jeph Loeb took over the Ultimates, the humorous subtext became explicit text. Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver were depicted as being in a one hundred percent incestuous relationship. These five instances demonstrate how the original Ultimate Universe went off the rails, undermining its potential and leaving a legacy of questionable creative decisions.