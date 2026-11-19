Internet celebrity squirrel owner Mark Longo faces 14 felonies including mortgage fraud. This follows the euthanasia of Peanut and the immigration detention of co-owner Daniela Bittner.

Mark Longo, an upstate New York resident best known as the owner of the viral internet celebrity squirrel named Peanut, has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies. The New York State Police Special Investigations Unit in Rochester executed the arrest on Wednesday. This legal action follows closely on the heels of the detention of Peanut's co-owner, Daniela Bittner, by federal immigration authorities. The charges mark a significant and abrupt turn for the couple, who built a substantial social media following through videos of their animal sanctuary.

Felony Charges and Financial Fraud Details

Longo, 36, faces a total of 14 felony charges that paint a picture of a complex financial scheme. The charges include grand larceny, falsifying business records, and mortgage fraud. Law enforcement officials state that Longo is accused of using falsified pay stubs and other deceptive documents to secure a residential mortgage valued at $720,000. The investigation into these financial irregularities reportedly began in December 2024 when the State Police received initial information regarding suspicious activity.

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Arrest Timeline and Court Schedule

According to Beau Duffy, a spokesperson for the New York State Police, the inquiry was triggered by the specific financial discrepancies identified during the initial review. At the time of the arrest, Longo was residing in Chemung County, which is located on the border between New York and Pennsylvania. He has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. His next scheduled court appearance is set for February 4 at the Southport Town Court in the Elmira area. Law enforcement noted that they did not receive any immediate comment from Longo when they attempted to reach him regarding the allegations.

Background on the Squirrel Peanut

The legal troubles of Mark Longo are intertwined with the controversial fate of Peanut, also known as P'nut, who became a global internet sensation. The squirrel gained fame for videos showing it climbing on Longo's back and wearing tiny cowboy hats. However, the animal's popularity drew scrutiny from New York wildlife officers who responded to complaints that the couple were keeping wild animals as pets. During an inspection, Peanut bit the gloved thumb of a biologist. The animal was subsequently euthanized in 2024 to test for rabies, a decision that sparked national political debate with prominent Republicans citing it as government overreach.

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Immigration Detention of Co-Owner Daniela Bittner

The mortgage fraud charges against Longo come just weeks after his wife and business partner, Daniela Bittner, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Bittner was arrested in mid-October at a small airport and faced the possibility of deportation to Germany. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, stated after the arrest that Bittner had chosen to overstay her welcome in defiance of the nation's laws. Longo has previously attributed the detention to a paperwork mix-up, though Department of Homeland Security officials did not respond to requests for an update on Bittner's status on Thursday. A search of an ICE detainee database on Thursday yielded no results.

Social Media Presence and Sanctuary Operations

Mark Longo and Daniela Bittner operated the P'Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary in upstate New York. They utilized social media platforms to post videos of themselves and their animals, which amassed a large and dedicated online audience. The intersection of their wildlife sanctuary, their viral digital presence, and their subsequent legal challenges has drawn significant media attention. The current mortgage fraud case adds a new layer to the complex narrative that began with the euthanasia of Peanut and continued with Bittner's immigration detention, highlighting the rapid decline of their public and personal stability.